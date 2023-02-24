Quality certificate necessary to increase export of agri items to UK

Discussants at a meeting in the city on Wednesday said Bangladesh as a Commonwealth member state, has a huge scope for boosting export of agricultural products to the UK market through availing duty free and quota free market access facilities.





But for this, they suggested that the government and the policy makers to ensure international standard accredited lab certification, diversification of export items, quality control from production stage to shipment.





It also needs standard packaging and supplying of bacteria free product through maintaining due standards, emphasis on contract and zone farming and building separate special economic zone for the agri processed industries, speakers underlined.





Experts came up with such observations at a stakeholders' consultative meeting on "Expansion of export of agricultural items to UK market" held at the Senate Bhaban of Dhaka University organized by private research firm Research and Policy Integration for Development (RAPID) on Wednesday.





Moderated by RAPID executive director Prof Abu Eusuf, Commerce Ministry additional secretary (export wing) Abdur Rahim Khan spoke on the occasion as the chief guest. RAPID chairman Dr MA Razzaque presented the key-note paper.





Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) director general Shah Mohammad Mahbub, Pran Group managing director Ilias Mridha, British High Commission programme manager Shahrukh Shakir spoke, among others, on the occasion.





Commerce Ministry additional secretary Abdur Rahim Khan said export of agricultural items from Bangladesh could be raised up to $5 billion if the capacity of the Bangladesh Standards and Testing Institute (BSTI) could be enhanced.





He said the Ministry of Commerce has proposed for setting up a warehouse at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport for maintaining the quality of fisheries and agricultural items.





In his presentation, Dr MA Razzaque said Bangladesh has a scope for boosting exports to the UK market under the Developing Countries Trading Scheme of UK.





He said exports of Bangladeshi items to the UK in the last fiscal year reached $5 billon of which only $14 million came from agricultural items. "There is a scope for boosting export of agricultural items through availing the existing trade facilities."