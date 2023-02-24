Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 24 February, 2023, 1:00 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Quality certificate necessary to increase export of agri items to UK

Published : Friday, 24 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 70
Business Correspondent

Discussants at a meeting in the city on Wednesday said Bangladesh as a Commonwealth member state, has a huge scope for boosting export of agricultural products to the UK market through availing duty free and quota free market access facilities.

But for this, they suggested that the government and the policy makers to ensure international standard accredited lab certification, diversification of export items, quality control from production stage to shipment.

It also needs standard packaging and supplying of bacteria free product through maintaining due standards, emphasis on contract and zone farming and building separate special economic zone for the agri processed industries, speakers  underlined.

Experts came up with such observations at a stakeholders' consultative meeting on "Expansion of export of agricultural items to UK market" held at the Senate Bhaban of Dhaka University organized by private research firm Research and Policy Integration for Development (RAPID) on Wednesday.

Moderated by RAPID executive director Prof Abu Eusuf, Commerce Ministry additional secretary (export wing) Abdur Rahim Khan spoke on the occasion as the chief guest. RAPID chairman Dr MA Razzaque presented the key-note paper.

Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) director general Shah Mohammad Mahbub, Pran Group managing director Ilias Mridha, British High Commission programme manager Shahrukh Shakir spoke, among others, on the occasion.

Commerce Ministry additional secretary Abdur Rahim Khan said export of agricultural items from Bangladesh could be raised up to $5 billion if the capacity of the Bangladesh Standards and Testing Institute (BSTI) could be enhanced.

He said the Ministry of Commerce has proposed for setting up a warehouse at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport for maintaining the quality of fisheries and agricultural items.

In his presentation, Dr MA Razzaque said Bangladesh has a scope for boosting exports to the UK market under the Developing Countries Trading Scheme of UK.

He said exports of Bangladeshi items to the UK in the last fiscal year reached $5 billon of which only $14 million came from agricultural items. "There is a scope for boosting export of agricultural items through availing the existing trade facilities."


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
US cotton import made easier, fumigation test no more required
Banks’ excess liquidity falls by Tk 8,128cr in January
BGMEA seeks add’l 2pc cash incentive for exports to Sweden, Poland
BD expo in Riyadh seeks to attract Saudi customers
Developers have to hand over right size flats to clients: Land Minister
India’s pledge for partnership development with BD reaffirmed
'Sanctions having significant negative effect on Russian economy'
British supermarkets confront their German discounting demons


Latest News
PM to inaugurate lay foundation stones of 49 projects in Gopalganj on Saturday
Worker dies falling off under-construction building in capital
2 friends killed as bus hits motorcycle in Gazipur
29 members of mugging gang held in city
Netflix cuts prices for subscribers in more than 30 countries
366 govt primary schools in Kurigram run without head teacher
Youth stabbed to death in Panthapath
One killed in Chattogram road mishap
Bangladesh abstains from UN vote on Russia
Peru declares health emergency over dengue outbreak
Most Read News
7.2-magnitude quake strikes Tajikistan, near border with China
Private univ student dies falling off motorcycle
Dhaka Bar Association polls enter 2nd day amid boycott of BNP
GP network down due to fibre-optic cable cut
Pickup van kills mother, son in Sirajganj
Ex-UP member found dead in Mymensingh
A woman dies every two minutes due to pregnancy or childbirth: UN
Cop killed in Satkhira road mishap
Brazil to halt beef exports to China after mad cow disease case
4 killed in Bogura road accident
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft