Humayun stresses on recycling plastic wastes

Published : Friday, 24 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 125
Business Correspondent

Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun stressed on the need for recycling the plastic wastes and thus making those reusable to reduce its adverse impacts on environment.

"The use of plastic products is increasing day by day side by side plastic wastes are also increasing which is harmful to our environment
We'll have to put emphasis on recycling such wastes through chemical method," he said.

The Industries Minister was addressing the inaugural session of the four-day 15th International Plastic Fair 2023 held at Bashundhara International Convention Center in the capital on Wednesday, said a press release.

Presided over by president of Bangladesh Plastic Goods Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BPGMEA) Shamim Ahmed, Commerce Secretary Tapan Kanti Ghosh, FBCCI President Md Jashim Uddin, Commerce Ministry Additional Secretary Md Monsurul Alam, UNIDO Country Representative Zaki uz Zaman and Yorkers Trade and Marketing Services President Judy Wang spoke on the occasion as special guests.

The four-day fair will remain open for public view. Noting that the use of plastic items in daily life is very significant, Humayun said  plastic is being used in almost every item like toothbrush to cover of life saving drug. He cited that the overall export of plastic items in fiscal year 2003-2004 was only US$107 million which has now increased to US$1.2 billion.

"The plastic industry in Bangladesh has been playing an important role as a linkage industry. It is contributing towards earning of foreign currency and economic growth," he added.

Humayun said to build compliant factories in plastic sector in line with the global standards, plastic zone is being set up on 90 acres of land at the BSCIC Chemical Estate while a BSCIC Industrial Estate is also being set up on some 155 acres of land adjacent to the plastic zone.

He suggested that plastic toys and crockeries items could be added to export basket in addition to existing items while government's policy support will continue for boosting exports.

The Industries Minister also called upon the industrialists and businessmen of this sector to invent newer products and thus marketing those through products diversification to keep pace with the changing market demand.



