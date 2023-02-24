|
World Bank hopes to select new chief by May
|
WASHINGTON, Feb 23: The World Bank said Wednesday it hopes to find a successor by early May to chief David Malpass, who has announced he will step down nearly a year early.
The Washington-based development lender will begin accepting candidate nominations on Thursday, a process that will run until March 29. The bank says women candidates would be "strongly" encouraged.
A shortlist of three candidates will then be issued, followed by "formal interviews
The 66-year-old Malpass, was appointed in 2019 when Donald Trump was president after previously serving as Under Secretary of the Treasury for international affairs. AFP