Thursday, 23 February, 2023, 8:16 PM
Logistics service providers demand solution of payment problems

Published : Thursday, 23 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Shamsul Huda

Freight forwarders have expressed their dissatisfactions over paying higher freight costs to both local and international carriers of shipment for export goods.

They allege they pay more than they earn against each US dollar as export remittance.

As per existing policy a air freight forwarder sends goods to export destination by fixing per kilogram goods in dollar in credit and the buyers after receiving the goods pay the forwarders in dollars and the forwarders en-cash their foreign exchange earnings in local Taka.

In this case Bangladesh Foreign Exchange Dealers Association (Bafeda) fixes an exchange rate and under this fixation the freight forwarders currently getting Tk103 against per dollar from their authorized dealer banks.

On the other hand they pay to Biman and other foreign carriers Tk104.12 against dollar thus as freight costs thus they incur loss Tk1.12. The forwarders are bound to fix freight costs in dollars.

When contacted Nurul Amin, Vice President, Bangladesh Freight Forwarders Association (Baffa) told the Daily Observer that in many countries of the world forwarders fix freight costs in their local currency and pay in the same to the carriers.

But here in Bangladesh though once it was in local currency currently it is in dollar.

He said, "We fix freight costs in dollar but when we pay the carriers it is in local currency Taka."
"We pay them higher than we get at our exchange rates and incurring losses", he said.

To avoid losses he suggested, "Either we must be allowed to fix freight charges in local currency or allow us to pay in dollars."

"It is double standard that we fix in dollars but pay in Taka"
In this regard a senior Bangladesh Bank official said there is no particular policy in this regard. He said, "I think it could be solved and we can sit together."

He said, "To solve this problem earlier we suggested the freight forwarders to open foreign currency account and pay carriers in foreign currencies but I don't know whether they are doing it or not."

When asked about the central bank official's comment, the Baffa vice president Nurul Amin who is also Managing Director of Tower Freight Logistics said, "As per Bangladesh Bank instructions we opened foreign currency account but the carriers are not following it."

"We are still paying them in Taka despite opening foreign currency account", he said.

While replying to this correspondent on the issue Md Noushad Hossain, Chief Financial officer, Biman Bangladesh Airlines Limited said, "I am not yet informed about this  issue."

"We will look into this and if there is disparity we will work on it", he said.



