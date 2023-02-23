Japan gives $4.5m for safety, support of Rohingyas

Japan will provide US$4.5 million (JPY 600 million) for the protection and assistance of Rohingyas in Bangladesh, especially in Cox's Bazar and on Bhasan Char.



Iwama Kiminori, Ambassador of Japan to Bangladesh and Johannes van der Klaauw, UNHCR Representative in Bangladesh signed the agreement in this regard, according to the Japanese Embassy in Dhaka.



The $4.5 million will be used for reinforcement of life-saving and life-sustaining services by improving the livelihood of refugees and host communities in Cox's Bazar and on Bhasan Char.



"This new contribution from the government of Japan for some of UNHCR's essential protection and assistance programmes as well as livelihood activities in the camps in Cox's Bazar and on Bhasan Char comes at a critical time now that we are facing a looming funding crisis already manifest in reduced refugee access to food," said Johannes van der Klaauw, UNHCR Representative in Bangladesh.



"Japan is once more at the forefront of supporting UNHCR programmes in Bangladesh. We hope this contribution will also serve as a catalyst for other donors to follow suit," said Iwama Kiminori, the Japanese envoy.



The Japanese Ambassador visited Cox's Bazar last month, during his visit Iwama expressed his hope that the support from government of Japan would improve living conditions of both Rohingyas and local communities.



"We will continue to engage in the solution for a voluntary, safe and sustainable return and will cooperate with UNHCR and other humanitarian partners to achieve better living conditions for refugees and host communities." said Iwama Kiminori.



