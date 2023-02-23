Largest digital exhibition opens today



After Covid-19 pandemic countries largest software expo BASIS SoftExpo 2023, the 17th edition of digital exhibition, is set to begin at Bangabandhu Bangladesh China Friendship Exhibition Centre at Purbachal in the capital today (Thursday).



This year's four-day show-bears the slogan 'Welcome To The Smartverse' BASIS SoftExpo2023, Country's ever largest digital exhibition and one of the biggest exhibitions of Information and Communication technology (ICT) sector in South Asia, will be held from February 23 to 26.



Bangladesh Association of Software and Information Services (BASIS) is going to organise the 4-day mega show which is totally funded by private sector to highlight the latest technological innovations and ICT capabilities of Bangladesh to the world. The capacities of Bangladesh's information technology sector will be highlighted through various programmes in this information technology exhibition.



The Speaker of Bangladesh Parliament Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury is expected to inaugurate the exhibition at 11:00am on February 23.



Besides, Minister for Posts and Telecommunications of Bangladesh, Mustafa Jabbar, State Minister for ICT Division Zunaid Ahmed Palak, are scheduled to attend as special guests.



On the opening day, a roundtable meeting titled 'Policy Dialogue: How ICT Sector Can Save Foreign Currency', and a seminar on 'Game Publishing: An Untapped Potential for Bangladesh' will be held at 3:00 pm.



Another roundtable meeting on "Software QA and Testing: Prospect in Outsourcing and Offshoring", and a seminar on "Impact Areas of 4IR in SDGs for Smart Bangladesh" will be held at 6:00pm on the same day.



On Friday there will be a roundtable meeting styled, 'Prospects of Data Science', and a seminar on 'Maritime Education: Towards Smart Bangladesh' at 11:00am and there will be two seminars on 'Finding Your Purpose in Work and Life' and 'ICT Sector at the Post-LDC Time: The Way Forward' at 3:00pm. A seminar on 'Cyber Security Posture and Policy Guidelines in Bangladesh' will be held at 6:00pm on the second day.



On Saturday, there will be two seminars on "Importance of InsureTech for Building a Smart Bangladesh", and "Use of ICT and Inclusive Growth" at 11:00am. A roundtable meeting on 'Prospects and Opportunities with Japan', and a seminar on '5G and IoT: Opportunities for Bangladesh Telecom and Software Industry' will be held at 3:00pm. Besides, a seminar on titled 'Can Bangladesh Become the Next Game Asset Creation Hub' will be held at 6:00pm on the third day.



On the concluding day on Sunday, a roundtable meeting on 'Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare, Telemedicine and Smart Healthcare', and a seminar on 'Smart Bangladesh: Role of the ICT Sector' will be held at 11:00 am. A roundtable meeting on 'Smart Technology Management for Smart Bangladesh', and a seminar on 'Reaching US 5 Billion Dollar ICT Export Earnings by 2025' will be held at 3:00pm.



Secretaries of various ministries and departments, local and foreign IT analysts, policymakers and entrepreneurs are expected to attend the roundtables and seminars.



BASIS President Russell T Ahmed said, the exposition in the IT sector being held is unprecedented in the country's history as such large-scale show was never held in the past. The main objective of organizing the mega event is to highlight the capabilities of local IT sector.



Besides, the organizers of BASIS SoftExpo 2023 said that special campaigns have already been held at 50 universities of the country. There will be arrangement of special shuttle bus service for facilitating the visitors so that that they can easily visit the venue. Besides, there will be concert every day. There will also be gaming corners, business lounges and food courts.



In this fair, display of robot is one of the most attractions for the visitors where students of five universities including University of Dhaka, BRAC University and Cumilla University will display their robots.



Over three lakh people including public and private policymakers, about 200 national and international speakers, high officials of public and private institutions, IT experts, IT businessmen of different countries, foreign delegates, IT users from home and abroad, and the interested youths are expected to attend and throng the fair venue.



The exhibition will remain open from10:00am to 8:00pm daily. Those interested to visit the fair are requested to visit the official website ofsoftexpo (https://softexpo.com.bd/) for free registration.



