Ex-MP Arzu surrenders, sent to jail in rape case



Former Awami League lawmaker, Khandoker Azizul Haque Arzu, was sent to jail by a Dhaka Court on Wednesday in a rape case filed by a trainee lawyer.



Ex-MP Arzu of Pabna-2 constituency surrendered before Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal-5 of Dhaka and sought bail in the rape case.



After hearing on the bail petition, Judge Begum Shamsunnahar of the Tribunal turned down the bail prayer and ordered to send him to jail.



On January 16 the same Tribunal issued warrant of arrest against Azizul Haque Arzu, after taking the Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) report into cognizance.



The case statement is that a trainee lawyer filed the case with the tribunal on April 19 last year. The accused, Arzu, married the complainant on December 10 in 2003 hiding his real identity.



They have a daughter. After a few days of the birth of the daughter, the former lawmaker stopped communicating with the complainant and at one stage refused to accept the daughter and her as wife.



Later she detected that the accused lawmaker used to live with his first wife. While she tried to communicate with the accused he attacked her several times with hired goons and tried to kill her and their daughter. After filing the rape case the Tribunal sent the complaint to the PBI for submitting a report. Police Inspector Sabbir Mohammad Selim submitted the report after getting facts on the allegations. PBI also conducted DNA test of the complainant's daughter where it was proved that the child's father is the former lawmaker Arzu. The accused Azizul Huq Arzu was elected to Parliament from Pabna-2 on January 5 in 2014 as an Awami League candidate.



