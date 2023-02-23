Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 23 February, 2023, 8:15 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

No declaration necessary for repatriating $20,000 of service sector income: BB

Published : Thursday, 23 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 64
Business Correspondent

The Bangladesh Bank Wednesday said service providers will no longer have to make a declaration to repatriate their income of up to US$ 20,000.

Repatriation is the conversion of any foreign currency into one's local currency.

To increase the flow of foreign exchange in the domestic market, the central bank in a circular changed the obligation of making a declaration for bringing such earnings to the country.

The Bangladesh Bank (BB) relaxed its regulations on the repatriation of service sector income at a time when the country's foreign exchange is dwindling and the dollar crisis is causing problems in international transactions, including the opening of import letters of credit (LCs).

The central bank notification said there would be no need to make a declaration for repatriating $20,000 or its equivalent in other currencies for service sector income.

Earlier this amount was $10,000 or its equivalent in other currencies.

The facility to repatriate income up to $20,000 without declaration in C-Form will enable service exporters to repatriate their money quickly.

However, expatriates working abroad can remit any amount of money to the country and no declaration is required for that.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Logistics service providers demand solution of payment problems
Japan gives $4.5m for safety, support of Rohingyas
Biden says Russia treaty suspension 'big mistake'
Largest digital exhibition opens today
Ex-MP Arzu surrenders, sent to jail in rape case
HC gives 14-point advice to amend companies act
No declaration necessary for repatriating $20,000 of service sector income: BB
RMG exports to EU markets go up


Latest News
Two held with 193 stolen mobile phones in N’ganj
Price fall in large-cap drives stocks further down
No external pressure over letting Khaleda do politics: Law Minister
Two major parties' stubbornness dangerous for country: CEC
BNP talks about democracy but shows autocracy in works: Quader
SC bar association polls on March 15, 16
Robbery on passenger bus: Five arrested in Dhaka
Two get death, 4 life terms in Kushtia murder case
BNP calls for spreading anti-govt movement to grassroots level
Death of schoolboy in Laxmipur clash: AL leader among nine sued
Most Read News
3 killed as bus crashes auto-rickshaw in Chandpur
Chattogram-8 by-elections on April 27
Ex-AL MP Arzu sent to jail in rape case
Top Jama'atul Ansar leader arrested from Dhaka: CTTC
Voting in Dhaka Bar Association polls underway
Freedom fighter tied to tree, tortured in Ctg; One held
Man charred to death in Chattogram market fire
Teenager killed in Laxmipur AL factional clash
Bangladesh rescue team returns from Turkey
7.2-magnitude quake strikes Tajikistan, near border with China
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft