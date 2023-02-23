RMG exports to EU markets go up

Country fetches $21.18b from Jan to Nov '22

Bangladesh's garment exports to the European Union (EU) markets have increased. Not only that, Bangladesh has achieved the highest growth in garment exports to these European markets.



From January to November 2022, Bangladesh has exported clothes worth US$ 21.18 billion to the European markets. Compared to the same period of 2021, the growth has been 38.39 per cent. These data have emerged in the report published by the European statistical agency EUROSTAT.



According to EUROSTAT data, buyers from Europe are still gravitating towards Bangladesh. And this has been possible by increasing green factories in Bangladesh.



According to the data, between January and November 2022, the European Union imported garments worth $95.17 billion from the world. Compared to the same period in 2021, the growth has been 22.39 per cent. From January to November 2022, the EU imported garments worth $21.18 billion from Bangladesh. In 2021, this income was $15.30 billion. That is, in the 11 months of last year, the export of clothing to Europe increased by $6.54 billion. Garment exports to Europe increased by 38.39 per cent during the year.



The data shows that while garment exports from Bangladesh have increased by 38.39 per cent, there has been an increase of 22.39 per cent from the rest of the world. China is the top apparel exporter to the European Union. During this period, clothing exports from China to Europe increased by 19.29 per cent. The country's garment exports have increased to $27.97 billion.



Director of BGMEA Mohiuddin Rubel said Russia has reduced the import of European Union clothing from most countries of the world due to the war in Ukraine. However, buying clothes from Bangladesh did not reduce.



He said, due to the quality of Bangladeshi clothing and the development of green factories as well as infrastructural improvements, they have the same inclination towards Bangladeshi clothing as before.



Bangladesh has always done well in Europe. The demand for Bangladeshi clothing is very high in Europe.



Rubel said that till October they tried to buy more clothes from Bangladesh than any other country.



But in the later period i.e. after December, the import of clothes from Bangladesh also reduced.



Experts say that due to the increase in global price inflation due to the effect of the Russia-Ukraine war, the garment traders have to go towards an overall uncertain situation. Meanwhile, Western consumers have also become more mindful of their personal spending.



In this context, BGMEA President Faruque Hassan said international retailers and brands ordered 20 per cent less from September to November last year than the amount they ordered from March to June this year. Retailers are not able to sell products to the customers there as before.



He also mentioned that consumers are forced to buy fuel and food at higher prices than before. For this they reduced the clothing budget.



He said that the price of gas in the United States and the European Union has increased almost three times. Garment supplying countries such as Bangladesh have been hit by rising fuel and food costs.

The President of the association mentioned that utilization declaration (UD) has decreased by 20 per cent in the coming spring and summer seasons.



Regarding the current recession and crisis, the Executive President of Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association, the top organization of the knitwear sector, Mohammad Hatem said, "Currently one of the government's income sectors is export. However, new orders are not available from buyers for other products including clothing. Even ongoing orders are being put on hold. We are going through tough times."



