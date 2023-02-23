Video
Thursday, 23 February, 2023, 8:15 PM
Dhaka asks for details of envoy's meeting with officials in  Moscow  

Published : Thursday, 23 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 108
Diplomatic Correspondent

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam said on Wednesday that the government has asked the Bangladesh Ambassador to Russia Kamrul Ahsan to appraise every detail of Tuesday's meeting with the Russian Foreign Ministry to the Headquarters soon.

"We asked him to apprise every detail of the meeting to us as we know that they discussed bilateral issues apart from the particular issue (summoned) we will share everything to you (media) tomorrow(Thursday)," the State Minister told the media people on Wednesday night.

The Russian foreign ministry on Tuesday summoned Bangladesh Ambassador Kamrul Ahsan over not allowing 69 Russian ships, on which the US has slapped sanctions, from calling at Bangladeshi ports, the Russian state news agency TASS reports.


