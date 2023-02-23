Ctg-8 by-poll Apr 27: Dozen AL leaders vie for nomination

CHATTOGRAM, Feb 22: The By-election of Chattogram-8 constituency of Jatiya Sangshad will be held on April 27 next. The seat has been vacated after death of Moslem Uddin who was also the President of Chatogram South District unit of the Ruling Awami League.



After his death, the Post of MP of Ctg JS-8 and the President of South district Awami League.



The Election Commission has set April 27 for the by poll for the Chattogram-8 parliamentary seat. The seat has been constituted with Boalkhali-Chandgaon.



On Wednesday, the EC finalised the schedule in a meeting led by Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal. Election Commission Secretary Md Jahangir Alam shared the details with the media.



Those intending to run must submit their nomination documents by March 27. The EC will scrutinise the papers on March 29. The last date of withdrawal of nominations is April 5. Symbols will be allocated on Apr 6. The election will be held on Apr 27.



The voting will continue from 8 am to 4 pm using the electronic voting machines without a break. No CCTV cameras will be used to monitor the poll, said the EC secretary.



A Chattogram regional election officer will work as the returning officer for the poll, he said. The voting will be done using EVMs.



Moslem Uddin Ahmed died on February 5 last. The Parliament Secretariat announced his seat vacant as per the rules.



Earlier, the same Chattogram constituency went for a by poll during the term of the current parliament.



In 2018, Moinuddin Khan Badal, a leftist leader of the Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal or JSD, won the seat. He died on November 7 in 2019, and an election was scheduled.



MP Moslem Uddin Ahmed bagged the seat in the bypoll on January 13 in 2020 and took his seat in parliament. Following his death, another bypoll is scheduled with a year left of the current parliament's term.



With the announcement of by-poll of the seat, a dozen of local Awmai League leaders are aspirants for the MP post of the constituency. But the President of Awami League and Prime Minister reserved the capacity to select any one for nomination.



According to insiders of the party, the aspirant leaders, AJM Nasiruddin, General Secretary of Chattogram City unit of AL and former CCC Mayor, Abdus Salam former Chairman of CDA and Treasurer of City AL, Mofizur Rahman, General Secretary of Chattogram South District AL, Selina Khan, wife of former JSD MP Moinuddin Khan Badal, former ambassador S M Abul Kalm and industrialist SM Abu Tayyib.



Besides, several leaders are interested to become the President of Chattogram South District Awami League.



The interested leaders are, Abu Sufian former President of Chattogram Press Club and former Director Rupali Bank, Alhaj M Idris, Muhammad Motaharul Islam, Nazrul Islam, MP, former ambassador SM Abul Kalam.



Meanwhile, the triennial conference of the South unit AL was held on July 23 in 2005 last at Engineers' Institute. In the conference Akhtaruzzaman Chowdhury was selected President and Moslem Uddin as the General Secretary of the unit.



Accoriding to party insiders, the joint Secretary of AL Muhammad Hanfi declared the Moslem Uuddin as the President and Mofizur Rahma as the General Secretary without holding conference in 2012 after the death of Akhtaruzzaman Chowdhury.



Moslem Uuddin was elected President and Mofizur Rahman as the General Secretary of Chattogram South Unit in a conference held in 2014 last.



