Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 23 February, 2023, 8:15 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Spl drive against buildings without fire safety papers from next week

Published : Thursday, 23 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 119
Staff Correspondent

The Department of Fire Service and Civil Defence will start special drives against the houses in Dhaka city which don't have a fire safety certificate from the authority.

The drive would be started from next week, according to the announcement of Fire Service's Director General Md Main Uddin given on Wednesday at a press conference held at its Kazi Alauddin Road Headquarters in Dhaka.

The announcement has come in the wake of a recent fire broke out in the capital's Gulshan section-2.
However, the press conference was held to brief media about the Fire Service's recent rescue operation at the tremor-hit area in Turkie where about 46,000 people have lost their lives.

A 46-member Bangladeshi rescue team including 12-members of Fire Service went the country after the earthquake hit on February 6 this year and given necessary rescue supports to the country.

Md Main Uddin said that after the fire incidents of Nimtoli in 2010 and Churihatta in 2019, the city corporation stopped giving licenses for establishing factories in the area. The buildings, which were built in the Old Dhaka after 2019, are still illegal as those were not yet cleared by the authorities concern.

"What kind of security and fire safety measures were taken for those buildings, it would be examined in joint drives comprising the representatives of the Fire Service and City Corporations.  Necessary actions will be taken against those buildings which haven't followed the fire safety rules," he assured.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Logistics service providers demand solution of payment problems
Japan gives $4.5m for safety, support of Rohingyas
Biden says Russia treaty suspension 'big mistake'
Largest digital exhibition opens today
Ex-MP Arzu surrenders, sent to jail in rape case
HC gives 14-point advice to amend companies act
No declaration necessary for repatriating $20,000 of service sector income: BB
RMG exports to EU markets go up


Latest News
Two held with 193 stolen mobile phones in N’ganj
Price fall in large-cap drives stocks further down
No external pressure over letting Khaleda do politics: Law Minister
Two major parties' stubbornness dangerous for country: CEC
BNP talks about democracy but shows autocracy in works: Quader
SC bar association polls on March 15, 16
Robbery on passenger bus: Five arrested in Dhaka
Two get death, 4 life terms in Kushtia murder case
BNP calls for spreading anti-govt movement to grassroots level
Death of schoolboy in Laxmipur clash: AL leader among nine sued
Most Read News
3 killed as bus crashes auto-rickshaw in Chandpur
Chattogram-8 by-elections on April 27
Ex-AL MP Arzu sent to jail in rape case
Top Jama'atul Ansar leader arrested from Dhaka: CTTC
Voting in Dhaka Bar Association polls underway
Freedom fighter tied to tree, tortured in Ctg; One held
Man charred to death in Chattogram market fire
Teenager killed in Laxmipur AL factional clash
Bangladesh rescue team returns from Turkey
7.2-magnitude quake strikes Tajikistan, near border with China
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft