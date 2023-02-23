Spl drive against buildings without fire safety papers from next week

The Department of Fire Service and Civil Defence will start special drives against the houses in Dhaka city which don't have a fire safety certificate from the authority.



The drive would be started from next week, according to the announcement of Fire Service's Director General Md Main Uddin given on Wednesday at a press conference held at its Kazi Alauddin Road Headquarters in Dhaka.



The announcement has come in the wake of a recent fire broke out in the capital's Gulshan section-2.

However, the press conference was held to brief media about the Fire Service's recent rescue operation at the tremor-hit area in Turkie where about 46,000 people have lost their lives.



A 46-member Bangladeshi rescue team including 12-members of Fire Service went the country after the earthquake hit on February 6 this year and given necessary rescue supports to the country.



Md Main Uddin said that after the fire incidents of Nimtoli in 2010 and Churihatta in 2019, the city corporation stopped giving licenses for establishing factories in the area. The buildings, which were built in the Old Dhaka after 2019, are still illegal as those were not yet cleared by the authorities concern.



"What kind of security and fire safety measures were taken for those buildings, it would be examined in joint drives comprising the representatives of the Fire Service and City Corporations. Necessary actions will be taken against those buildings which haven't followed the fire safety rules," he assured.



