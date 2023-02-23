Video
Home Back Page

Nat’l committee urges to protect maritime seaports from climate change

Published : Thursday, 23 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 63
Staff Correspondent

The National Committee to Protect Shipping, Roads and Railways on Wednesday has urged to take early action to protect the maritime transport system including three international seaports from the adverse effects of global climate change.

At the same time, the civic organisation demanded that the entire coastal area including the Sundarbans should be protected from this threat by bringing it under planned development. The president of the organisation Haji Md Shahid Mia and General Secretary Ashis Kumar Dey made this call in a joint statement to all authorities concerned including the government.

The statement said that due to climate change, the sea level of the Bay of Bengal countries including Bangladesh is increasing alarmingly. Besides, huge amount of river-borne silt accumulates every year in the channels of Chittagong, Mongla and Payra seaports, causing serious navigability.

It is gradually reducing the capacity of the ports and shrinking the inland and coastal shipping system. Along with this, river erosion and land erosion are intensifying in the entire coastal region including the Sundarbans area. As a result coastal life is under threat.

Quoting local and international experts, the statement said, if the situation does not change, Chittagong, Mongla and Payra international seaports will loss capacity by 2030 and inland and coastal maritime communication will be disrupted. Since 90 percent of Bangladesh's import-export trade is dependent on these ports, the trade sector will be in dire straits.



« PreviousNext »

