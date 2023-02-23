Video
Thursday, 23 February, 2023
Back Page

Another 60 representatives got bail in a case of BNP leader

Published : Thursday, 23 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Sylhet Correspondent

Another 60 people's representatives got bail in the case filed by the BNP leader who lost the Sylhet Zilla Parishad election.

A Sylhet court granted bail to 60 representatives on Wednesday. Earlier, three people were granted bail on Monday.

Debabrata Chowdhury Liton, the lawyer of the plaintiff in the case, said that out of 66 representatives, three representatives compromised with the plaintiff and appeared in the court on January 20 and took bail. The money that the plaintiff gave to the three, they returned. Apart from this, 60 public representatives appeared before the court and applied for bail. However, the other three did not appear in court.

Mujibur Rahman lost in the Sylhet Zilla Parishad election held on October 17 last year by contesting for membership from Ward No. 7. Then on January 1, he took a loan of Tk 13 lakh 85 thousand and filed a case for not returning it. 66 people's representatives supported by Awami League were accused in the case.


