Thursday, 23 February, 2023, 8:14 PM
Discussion on BURMA Act, Bangladesh-Myanmar bordering region at NSU

Published : Thursday, 23 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 99
Staff Correspondent


A roundtable discussion was held at North South University on Impacts of "BURMA Act" on Bangladesh-Myanmar Bordering Region on February 22, 2023 in NSU Syndicate Hall.

Experts said that It has been two years since the military coup in Myanmar, and there is no peace in sight. Finally, late last December, the United States passed the BURMA Act, a comprehensive law designed to simultaneously sanction Myanmar's military junta while providing support to the country's numerous democratic forces.

Director of SIPG, Dr Sk Tawfique M Haque, Moderated the seminar was addressed by SIPG Senior Fellow and former Election Commissioner Brig Gen (retd) Dr M Sakhawat Hussain, Minister of Health and Education, National Unity Government (NUG) of Myanmar, Prof Dr Zaw Wai Soe, representative of Foreign Ministry of NUG, MsThitsar,  Bangladesh's Ambassador to Switzerland and the Permanent Representative to the UN, Sufiur Rahman,  Professor at SIPG former Ambassador Shahidul Haque and Assistant Professor at the Department of Political Science and Sociology of NSU Dr Raymond Kwun-Sun Lau.

Brig Gen. M. Sakhawat Hussain, PhD, (retd), noted that using a liberal interpretation of the non-lethal assistance clause may allow the United States to provide military support to the various Ethnic Armed Organizations (EAO)in Myanmar, which may undermine Bangladesh's security as these groups have some ties to the same separatist factions operating in our country.

Professor Zaw Wai Soe, Minister of Health and Education, NUG of Myanmar expressed gratitude for the passing of the BURMA Act and for U.S. support, but reiterated that it does not rely on any one single superpower, but rather believes in a multilateral response to be the ideal way to address the current conflict. NUG officially recognizes the Rohingya as an ethnic group of Myanmar and is in favour of peaceful and full repatriation of Rohingya from Bangladesh to Myanmar.

Ambassador Mohammad Sufiur Rahman, Ambassador of Bangladesh to Switzerland highlighted the emergence of the Arakan Army as a key player in the conflict and emphasized how reaching a resolution on the Rohingya issue between Bangladesh and Myanmar cannot be achieved without taking the Arakan Army's interests into account.


