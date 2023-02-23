BNP announces full committee of Juba Dal



BNP announced its organ organisation Jatiyatabadi Juba Dal's 251 members full committee on Wednesday. BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir approved the committee, according to a press release.



BNP media wing member Shairul Kabir Khan told to the Daily Observer, "It's a full committee of Juba Dal. After scrutinize a lot the party came up with the decision."



Earlier, on May 27 last year, a partial committee of eight members of the Juba Dal was announced with Sultan Salahuddin Tuku as the President and Monayem Munna as the General Secretary.



Apart from Mamun Hasan as senior vice-president, there are 15 more vice-presidents in the committee. Along with this, 10 vice-presidents has been placed in the committee, one each for all the departments.



Other members of the committee are - organizing secretary Ishaq Sarkar, publicity secretary Abdul Karim Sarkar, office secretary Kamruzzaman Dulal, treasurer Golam Mostafa etc.



On January 16, 2017, the Juba Dal Committee was formed with Saiful Alam Nirav as the President and Sultan Salahuddin Tuku as the General Secretary. Then the BNP High Command instructed the five-member committee to quickly form a full-fledged committee.



