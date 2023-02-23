Video
Home Back Page

Aftermath Of  Funding Crisis

Rohingya group concerned over WFP cut in monthly food voucher value

Published : Thursday, 23 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 115
Diplomatic Correspondent


The Arakan Rohingya Society for Peace and Human Rights (ARSPH) expressed deep concern over the recent announcement of the World Food Programme (WFP) that it (WFP) has to reduce the general food assistance voucher value from US$12 to $10 per person per month, due to funding shortfall.

"The reduction of food assistance is likely to lead to a host of new challenges, including extortion, prostitution, human trafficking, drug trafficking, and radicalization," reads a press release signed by Abdur Rahim, Vice-Chairman of ARSPH, a group based in Cox's Bazar Rohingya  camps.

On behalf of the Rohingya community, they urged the WFP and other humanitarian organizations to find alternative sources of funding to make up for the shortfall.

 "We call on donor countries to increase their contributions to the Rohingya crisis. Our lives depend on it, and we implore the international community not to turn a blind eye to our plight," it added.

"The desperation of our people will create an environment in which these activities thrive, leaving the most vulnerable members of our community at great risk." noted the release.

Expressing deep concerns ARSPH, said, "As refugees living in the camp, we know first-hand how difficult it is to survive on even $12 per month, and this reduction is likely to have a devastating impact on the already dire situation of our community. It is hard to fathom how we are going to survive on $10 per month when even with $12 per month, people were struggling to make ends meet."


