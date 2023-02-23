Video
President for designing demand-based curriculum

Published : Thursday, 23 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 114

President M Abdul Hamid on Wednesday asked all concerned to design curriculum in line with the demand of current job market as there is no substitute of demand-based and work-oriented education.

He said this in the "6th Convocation 2023" of Bangladesh University of Professionals (BUP) at Mirpur Cantonment here. Stressing on the quality education as the first step for building a nation, the President said it (quality education) is the main mean of economic development and intellectual growth.

He advised the university authorites to give importance to research and ensure transparency and accountability in every work of the university to make it a 'Centre of Excellence'. The President, also Chancellor of  the university, asked the university teachers to dedicate themselves in teaching and keep in mind that "education without joy cannot bring any benefit." "We have to keep ourselves up-to-date by absorbing the new concepts and strategies invented in various subjects coping with the times," he said.

Hamid also asked all concerned, including the university authorities, to develop the young generation as skilled manpower in science and information technology (IT) to face the challenges of the 21st century at the national and international levels. "There is no alternative to acquiring skills to survive in this competitive world," he said adding the science and applied education should be expanded from primary to higher levels.

Congratulating the graduates for obtaining the degree, the President advised them to remember that 'education is not limited only to obtaining a degree but the real success of a graduate depends on how a student can take advantage of it in personal and professional life. Referring to the current world situation, Hamid said, under the efficient leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the country's economy is moving towards the right direction. "We need to increase the flow of foreign exchange to save the country from the global recession caused by outbreak of the global Covid-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war. And this should be done through increasing exports and overseas employment," he said.

The President suggested the graduates for taking preparation for sustaining in  the global competition as well as establishing themselves as entrepreneurs.

On this occasion, 36 graduates were awarded "Chancellor Gold Medal" while 29 others got "Vice-Chancellor Gold Medal."

Chief of Army Staff (CAS) General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed was the convocation speaker at the 6th convocation while Education Minister of Dr. Dipu Moni, MP, Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder, MP, Deputy Minister for Education Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury, members of parliament (MPs), BUP Vice-Chancellor Major General Md Mahbub-ul Alam, chiefs of the three services and BUP pro-VCs, treasurer and registrar, among others, were present there.     �UNB


