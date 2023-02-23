Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 23 February, 2023, 8:14 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

10 Palestinians killed, dozens shot in Israel West Bank raid

Published : Thursday, 23 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 99

NABLUS, Feb 22: Israeli troops killed 10 Palestinians Wednesday in a raid on the occupied West Bank city of Nablus, while more than 80 suffered gunshot wounds, the Palestinian health ministry said.

The Israeli army said the raid targeted militant suspects "in a hideout apartment" accused of shootings in the West Bank. It added troops came under live fire but suffered no casualties.

Top Palestinian official Hussein Al Sheikh decried the incursion as a "massacre" and called for "international protection for our people".

The death toll is equal to that of an Israeli army raid last month in Jenin, further north, which was the deadliest West Bank operation since at least 2005.

The Israeli military said that one of the suspects was shot while fleeing, while the two others were killed at the property. The suspects and Israeli forces "exchanged fire and at some point, we upgraded our efforts. There were also rockets that were fired on the house" by the army, spokesman Richard Hecht told journalists. Rocks, explosive devices and Molotov cocktails were thrown at the troops, an earlier army statement said.

The Palestinian health ministry said those killed "as a result of the occupation's aggression on Nablus" were aged between 16 and 72. A further 82 people were admitted to multiple hospitals with gunshot wounds, Palestinian health officials said.

Mostafa Shaheen, a Nablus resident, said he was surprised to hear explosions at around 9:30 am (0730 GMT).

"A large number of soldiers stormed the area and besieged the whole area," he told AFP. "We kept hearing the explosions and gunfire."

Huge crowds gathered outside Nablus's Rafidia hospital, waiting for news of dozens of casualties being treated at the facility. The wounded include Palestine TV journalist Mohammed Al Khatib, who was shot in the hand, his colleague told AFP.

The Islamic Jihad militant group said one of its commanders was killed "in a heroic battle against the Israeli occupation army and its special forces".

The Lions' Den, a local band of fighters, said six of those killed were militants from various factions.

Troops withdrew from the city after three hours, an AFP journalist said.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said its medics had treated 250 cases of tear gas inhalation and dozens of gunshot wounds.

The Arab League said the raid amounted to a "heinous crime".

"The occupation authorities and the far-right Israeli government are responsible for this horrible massacre," said Saeed Abu Ali, the Arab League's assistant secretary-general for Palestinian affairs.

The latest deadly Israeli incursion follows an appeal by the United Nations Middle East peace envoy, Tor Wennesland, for the violence to be halted as an "urgent priority".
"We have seen ominous signs of what awaits if we fail to address the current instability," he told the UN Security Council on Monday.

Since the start of this year, the Israeli-Palestinian conflict has claimed the lives of 59 Palestinian adults and children, including militants and civilians.

Nine Israeli civilians, including three children, one Ukrainian civilian and a police officer have been killed over the same period, according to an AFP tally based on official sources from both sides.
 
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke Saturday with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and separately with Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas, calling on both to "restore calm". Last month's visit by Washington's top envoy to Israel and the Palestinian territories has been followed by further violence and rifts between officials. Israel has occupied the Palestinian territory since the Six-Day War of 1967.    AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Nat’l committee urges to protect maritime seaports from climate change
Laxmipur teen killed amid AL infighting
Another 60 representatives got bail in a case of BNP leader
Discussion on BURMA Act, Bangladesh-Myanmar bordering region at NSU
BNP announces full committee of Juba Dal
Rohingya group concerned over WFP cut in monthly food voucher value
President for designing demand-based curriculum
10 Palestinians killed, dozens shot in Israel West Bank raid


Latest News
Price fall in large-cap drives stocks further down
No external pressure over letting Khaleda do politics: Law Minister
Two major parties' stubbornness dangerous for country: CEC
BNP talks about democracy but shows autocracy in works: Quader
SC bar association polls on March 15, 16
Robbery on passenger bus: Five arrested in Dhaka
Two get death, 4 life terms in Kushtia murder case
BNP calls for spreading anti-govt movement to grassroots level
Death of schoolboy in Laxmipur clash: AL leader among nine sued
Convict in smuggling case held after 23yrs
Most Read News
3 killed as bus crashes auto-rickshaw in Chandpur
Chattogram-8 by-elections on April 27
Ex-AL MP Arzu sent to jail in rape case
Top Jama'atul Ansar leader arrested from Dhaka: CTTC
Voting in Dhaka Bar Association polls underway
Freedom fighter tied to tree, tortured in Ctg; One held
Man charred to death in Chattogram market fire
Teenager killed in Laxmipur AL factional clash
Bangladesh rescue team returns from Turkey
7.2-magnitude quake strikes Tajikistan, near border with China
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft