Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 23 February, 2023, 8:14 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Hajj registration extended till Feb 28

Biometric visa application a must for pilgrimage this year

Published : Thursday, 23 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 95
Staff Correspondent

The government has extended the time of registration for Bangladeshi pilgrims under both government and private management till February 28 this year from today (Thursday).

In a press release of the Religious Affairs Ministry, signed by its Deputy Secretary (Hajj) Abul Kashem Muhammad Shahin, the announcement of time extension was given on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the release also said that the pilgrims will need to submit biometric visa applications to perform Hajj this year, as the Saudi government has made this mandatory for all pilgrims.

The pilgrims will have to submit their biometric visa application when the visa procedure would be started. The intending pilgrims have to submit their visa application from Hajj Office of Ashkona in Dhaka after beginning the process. They can also submit from other accredited Hajj centres. The ministry is taking the necessary action in this regard, it said.

In the release, the Hajj pilgrims were requested to refrain from submitting their passports to the Ashkona Hajj office. People who have already submitted their passports can take those back, it added.

Hajj pilgrims will be given updated information from time to time, the circular said. This year, a total of 1.27lakh Bangladeshis will perform Hajj.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Nat’l committee urges to protect maritime seaports from climate change
Laxmipur teen killed amid AL infighting
Another 60 representatives got bail in a case of BNP leader
Discussion on BURMA Act, Bangladesh-Myanmar bordering region at NSU
BNP announces full committee of Juba Dal
Rohingya group concerned over WFP cut in monthly food voucher value
President for designing demand-based curriculum
10 Palestinians killed, dozens shot in Israel West Bank raid


Latest News
Price fall in large-cap drives stocks further down
No external pressure over letting Khaleda do politics: Law Minister
Two major parties' stubbornness dangerous for country: CEC
BNP talks about democracy but shows autocracy in works: Quader
SC bar association polls on March 15, 16
Robbery on passenger bus: Five arrested in Dhaka
Two get death, 4 life terms in Kushtia murder case
BNP calls for spreading anti-govt movement to grassroots level
Death of schoolboy in Laxmipur clash: AL leader among nine sued
Convict in smuggling case held after 23yrs
Most Read News
3 killed as bus crashes auto-rickshaw in Chandpur
Chattogram-8 by-elections on April 27
Ex-AL MP Arzu sent to jail in rape case
Top Jama'atul Ansar leader arrested from Dhaka: CTTC
Voting in Dhaka Bar Association polls underway
Freedom fighter tied to tree, tortured in Ctg; One held
Man charred to death in Chattogram market fire
Teenager killed in Laxmipur AL factional clash
Bangladesh rescue team returns from Turkey
7.2-magnitude quake strikes Tajikistan, near border with China
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft