Hajj registration extended till Feb 28

The government has extended the time of registration for Bangladeshi pilgrims under both government and private management till February 28 this year from today (Thursday).



In a press release of the Religious Affairs Ministry, signed by its Deputy Secretary (Hajj) Abul Kashem Muhammad Shahin, the announcement of time extension was given on Wednesday.



Meanwhile, the release also said that the pilgrims will need to submit biometric visa applications to perform Hajj this year, as the Saudi government has made this mandatory for all pilgrims.



The pilgrims will have to submit their biometric visa application when the visa procedure would be started. The intending pilgrims have to submit their visa application from Hajj Office of Ashkona in Dhaka after beginning the process. They can also submit from other accredited Hajj centres. The ministry is taking the necessary action in this regard, it said.



In the release, the Hajj pilgrims were requested to refrain from submitting their passports to the Ashkona Hajj office. People who have already submitted their passports can take those back, it added.



Hajj pilgrims will be given updated information from time to time, the circular said. This year, a total of 1.27lakh Bangladeshis will perform Hajj.



