Two Rohingya children sustain bullet wounds

Cox's Bazar GunfightCOX'S BAZAR, Feb 22: Two Rohingya children suffered bullet injuries in a gunfight between two criminal groups over establishing supremacy at Irani Pahar in Ukhiya upazila of the district on Wednesday, police said.



The victims are Ummey Hafsa, 11, daughter of Obaidul Hoque and Abul Foez, 8, son of Abdul Khaleq. They live at Rohingya camp No.8 in the upazila.



Sheikh Mohammad Ali, officer-in-charge of Ukhiya police station, said a series of clashes took place between two Rohingya groups since morning in Irani Pahar area.



The two children sustained bullet injuries on their way homes from a school around 12 noon while the rival groups were exchanging gunfire, he said. UNB