BSMMU patients can now pay bills through Nagad

Patients at the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) can now pay bills through mobile financial services provider (MFS) Nagad.



Nagad Executive Director Shafayet Alam and BSMMU Treasurer Dr Mohammed Atiqur Rahman recently signed an agreement in this connection.



BSMMU Vice-Chancellor Dr Md Sharfuddin Ahmed and Pro-Vice-Chancellor Dr AKM Mosharraf Hossain were also present.



Sharfuddin said: "We provide treatment 24 hours a day. So, during evening hours, we need to accept treatment fees in cash due to the closure of banks. Following the agreement with Nagad, all transactions can now be made digitally using the MFS."



Shafayet said: "Patients coming to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University for treatment can now quickly pay bills using Nagad without having to wait in queues, which will reduce the pressure in front of cash counters and eventually improve the quality of service." UNB



