4 burnt in N'ganj 'gas leak' fire

NARAYANGANJ, Feb 22: Four people sustained burn injuries as a fire broke out in a house apparently due to leakage in the gas pipeline at Behakoir in Sonargaon upazila of Narayanganj district on Tuesday.

The injured were identified as Sajeeb, 27, Mamun Mia, 32, Rubel, 30 and Zakaria, 34.



Mahbub Alam, officer-in-charge of Sonargaon Police Station, said the fire broke out in the house of one Baker when one of the victims tried lit cigarette at the kitchen of the house, leaving them injured.



First they were taken to Sonargaon Upazila Health Complex and then shifted to the burn unit of Dhaka Medical College and Hospital.



The fire might have originated from the gas accumulated in the kitchen of the house, said police. UNB



