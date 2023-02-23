Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 23 February, 2023, 8:13 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Man held for allegedly raping girl in Ctg

Published : Thursday, 23 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 117

CHATTOGRAM, Feb 22: A 21-year-old man was arrested on charge of raping a class-seven female student in the port city of Chattgoram on Wednesday.

The arrestee - Rasel is from Mohora area under Chandgaon police station of the city.

Police and locals said the 14-year-old victim, a class seven student of a local high school, came out of her residence on Tuesday night after a quarrel with her father and step-mother in the Mohora area.

The accused Rasel took the girl to his house in the name of giving shelter when she was roaming on the school premises.

He raped the girl several times inside the house overnight.

Khairul Islam, officer-in-charge of Chandgaon police station, said they rescued the victim from behind the school after receiving a phone call from a school teacher on Wednesday.     UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Two Rohingya children sustain bullet wounds
BSMMU patients can now pay bills through Nagad
4 burnt in N'ganj 'gas leak' fire
Dengue: 8 more patients hospitalised
Man held for allegedly raping girl in Ctg
Freedom fighter tied to tree, tortured over land dispute in Ctg
One dead in Ctg market fire
Truck owners acting like Tom and Jerry in Tejgaon: Atiqul


Latest News
Price fall in large-cap drives stocks further down
No external pressure over letting Khaleda do politics: Law Minister
Two major parties' stubbornness dangerous for country: CEC
BNP talks about democracy but shows autocracy in works: Quader
SC bar association polls on March 15, 16
Robbery on passenger bus: Five arrested in Dhaka
Two get death, 4 life terms in Kushtia murder case
BNP calls for spreading anti-govt movement to grassroots level
Death of schoolboy in Laxmipur clash: AL leader among nine sued
Convict in smuggling case held after 23yrs
Most Read News
3 killed as bus crashes auto-rickshaw in Chandpur
Chattogram-8 by-elections on April 27
Ex-AL MP Arzu sent to jail in rape case
Top Jama'atul Ansar leader arrested from Dhaka: CTTC
Voting in Dhaka Bar Association polls underway
Freedom fighter tied to tree, tortured in Ctg; One held
Man charred to death in Chattogram market fire
Teenager killed in Laxmipur AL factional clash
Bangladesh rescue team returns from Turkey
7.2-magnitude quake strikes Tajikistan, near border with China
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft