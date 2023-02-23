Man held for allegedly raping girl in Ctg

CHATTOGRAM, Feb 22: A 21-year-old man was arrested on charge of raping a class-seven female student in the port city of Chattgoram on Wednesday.



The arrestee - Rasel is from Mohora area under Chandgaon police station of the city.



Police and locals said the 14-year-old victim, a class seven student of a local high school, came out of her residence on Tuesday night after a quarrel with her father and step-mother in the Mohora area.



The accused Rasel took the girl to his house in the name of giving shelter when she was roaming on the school premises.



He raped the girl several times inside the house overnight.



Khairul Islam, officer-in-charge of Chandgaon police station, said they rescued the victim from behind the school after receiving a phone call from a school teacher on Wednesday. UNB



