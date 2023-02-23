Video
Freedom fighter tied to tree, tortured over land dispute in Ctg

Published : Thursday, 23 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 119

CHATTOGRAM, Feb 22: A freedom fighter was tied to a tree and tortured allegedly by his neighbours over a land dispute in Hathazari upazila of Chattogram.

The attackers ransacked freedom fighter Ahmed Hossain's house and later built a boundary wall on his land.

Police have arrested Ahmed's neighour Nahida Sultana in this connection. Her husband Lokman, and other main accused went into hiding.

After a video on his torture caused a stir in social media, police and the UNO of Hathazari upazila went to the victim's house.

Shahidul Islam, the UNO of Hathajari upazila, said, "Upon receiving information, I, along with police officers and other freedom fighters, went to the spot. The boundary wall was demolished at my command."

Ruhul Amin Sabuj, officer-in-charge of Hathajari Model police station, said a case was filed.

"We detained the main accused's wife. Steps are being taken to detain Lokman and his cohorts," he said.      �UNB


