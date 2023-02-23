One dead in Ctg market fire

CHATTOGRAM, Feb 22: A person was burnt to death and another sustained injuries as fire broke out at a market at Andarkilla area of Chattogram city at midnight on Tuesday.



The deceased could not be identified yet. According to eyewitnesses, the fire broke out in a lathe machine shop at around 12:30am which later spread and gutted two more shops.



On information, 5 fire service units from different stations of the city rushed to the spot and doused the fire after about two hours.



Mohammad Ali, Senior Station Officer of Nandankanan Fire Service Station confirmed the

matter.



Meanwhile, several shops were gutted in another fire in the Sharafat Ullah petrol pump area of the city's Chandgaon Thana. L Mohora and Kalurghat fire services brought the fire under control.

The loss of properties is yet to be estimated.



