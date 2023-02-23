Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 23 February, 2023, 8:13 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

One dead in Ctg market fire

Published : Thursday, 23 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 117
Staff Correspondent

CHATTOGRAM, Feb 22: A person was burnt to death and another sustained injuries as fire broke out at a market at Andarkilla area of Chattogram city at midnight on Tuesday.  

The deceased could not be identified yet.  According to eyewitnesses, the fire broke out in a lathe machine shop at around 12:30am which later spread and gutted two more shops.

On information, 5 fire service units from different stations of the city rushed to the spot and doused the fire after about two hours.

Mohammad Ali, Senior Station Officer of Nandankanan Fire Service Station confirmed the
matter.

Meanwhile, several shops were gutted in another fire in the Sharafat Ullah petrol pump area of the city's Chandgaon Thana. L Mohora and Kalurghat fire services brought the fire under control.
The loss of properties is yet to be estimated.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Two Rohingya children sustain bullet wounds
BSMMU patients can now pay bills through Nagad
4 burnt in N'ganj 'gas leak' fire
Dengue: 8 more patients hospitalised
Man held for allegedly raping girl in Ctg
Freedom fighter tied to tree, tortured over land dispute in Ctg
One dead in Ctg market fire
Truck owners acting like Tom and Jerry in Tejgaon: Atiqul


Latest News
Price fall in large-cap drives stocks further down
No external pressure over letting Khaleda do politics: Law Minister
Two major parties' stubbornness dangerous for country: CEC
BNP talks about democracy but shows autocracy in works: Quader
SC bar association polls on March 15, 16
Robbery on passenger bus: Five arrested in Dhaka
Two get death, 4 life terms in Kushtia murder case
BNP calls for spreading anti-govt movement to grassroots level
Death of schoolboy in Laxmipur clash: AL leader among nine sued
Convict in smuggling case held after 23yrs
Most Read News
3 killed as bus crashes auto-rickshaw in Chandpur
Chattogram-8 by-elections on April 27
Ex-AL MP Arzu sent to jail in rape case
Top Jama'atul Ansar leader arrested from Dhaka: CTTC
Voting in Dhaka Bar Association polls underway
Freedom fighter tied to tree, tortured in Ctg; One held
Man charred to death in Chattogram market fire
Teenager killed in Laxmipur AL factional clash
Bangladesh rescue team returns from Turkey
7.2-magnitude quake strikes Tajikistan, near border with China
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft