

CCC confers Ekushey Padak to 17 personalities



Mayor of CCC M Rezaul karim Chowdhury handed over the Ekushey Padak in a function held at Chattogram Zilla Krira Sangstha Gymnasium on Tuesday.



Seventeen personalities are: A K Khan (Posthumous) for entreprenurship and social service, Bulbul Chowdhury (Posthumous) in culture, Moulavi Syed Ahmed, (Posthumous) in freedom of war and Independence movement, Muhammad Ezaharul Huq (Posthumous) in Language Movement, Shafayet Ahmed Siddiky (Posthumous) in education, M A Malek in development of newspaper Industry, Dr P B Roy and Dr Samirul Islam Babu (Posthumous) in Medicine, Nurul Amin in journalism, Ashish Bhadra in sports, Anwar Hussain Pintu in short film and research, Khalid Ahsan (Posthumous) and Rezwan Mahmud in Poetry, Anowara Alam in prose and research, Azad Bulbul in fiction, Utpal Kani Barua and Jasim Mehbub in children literature.



CHATTOGRAM, Feb 22: Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) awarded Ekushey Padak to 17 eminent personalities of Chattogram who had contributed in different fields of the society.Mayor of CCC M Rezaul karim Chowdhury handed over the Ekushey Padak in a function held at Chattogram Zilla Krira Sangstha Gymnasium on Tuesday.Seventeen personalities are: A K Khan (Posthumous) for entreprenurship and social service, Bulbul Chowdhury (Posthumous) in culture, Moulavi Syed Ahmed, (Posthumous) in freedom of war and Independence movement, Muhammad Ezaharul Huq (Posthumous) in Language Movement, Shafayet Ahmed Siddiky (Posthumous) in education, M A Malek in development of newspaper Industry, Dr P B Roy and Dr Samirul Islam Babu (Posthumous) in Medicine, Nurul Amin in journalism, Ashish Bhadra in sports, Anwar Hussain Pintu in short film and research, Khalid Ahsan (Posthumous) and Rezwan Mahmud in Poetry, Anowara Alam in prose and research, Azad Bulbul in fiction, Utpal Kani Barua and Jasim Mehbub in children literature.