Thursday, 23 February, 2023, 8:13 PM
Home Editorial

Ensure safe roads for all

Published : Thursday, 23 February, 2023

Hardly a day passes in the country without the painful news of death in road crash. And the unrelenting occurrences of it is enough to prove how desensitized we have turned to road crash; how the value of human lives is getting cheaper.

According to a news report back-paged in this daily on Wednesday, three people including two university students were killed and several others were injured in separate road accidents in Mymensingh, Khulna and Narayanganj on Tuesday.

However, the number of road accidents, and subsequent injuries and deaths, has reached astounding heights, with only mismanagement to blame. Additionally, the annual road crash deaths per capita in Bangladesh are twice the average rate for high-income countries and five times that of the best-performing countries in the world.

No doubt we have allowed the road mess to turn our fait accomplice in sheer absence of time befitting road management mechanism.

The leading causes of such accidents have been identified as a lack of bike lanes and other managerial misconduct; however, it is clear that there are much bigger issues at play here. No doubt all these limitations to a great extent lie with this perennial mess. And blaming on government on these grounds can gain ground. But does it not lie partly with us, the common people? Don't we often avoid the slightest corporal labour to use the foot over passes and risk our lives crossing the highways on foot?

A continued negligence of fitness checks for vehicles, recklessness of public transport drivers, and the overall lack of accountability for all parties responsible are what attribute to the roads being dangerous for the common man.

That we have allowed this to get to this point, and for so long, is not only a matter of concern but is also a shameful scar in the history of our progress.

The fact that such a staggering number of lives are lost due to sheer negligence on the authorities' part is already a hard pill to swallow, let alone the fact that a large portion of the casualties consists of the youth of the country -- the leaders of our future being denied the right to a future at all.

How much longer will it be till the authorities finally take matters seriously, and solve the root of this very real problem? How many more lives must be lost in the process?

The authorities must act now to implement major changes to the system, and ensure safety on the streets, before our country is stripped of the very resources that will help it achieve its goals.


