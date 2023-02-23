

Probable impacts of patent act on price of medicines



Bangladesh inherited the British Patents and Design Act 1911since 1971 and excluded the pharmaceutical products for patentability as a poor country for production of patented medicines by local companies resulting patent control on production process but not on manufactured medicine. Consequently, essential medicines invented abroad can be reproduced domestically relatively easily and cheaply using a different method. Bangladesh as LDC since 1975 has the options not to grant patent in pharmaceuticals till December 1932. This facility accelerates the growth of the country's pharmaceutical industry. TRIPs (Trade Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights) apply to both production process and the product.



The Parliament on April 3, 2022 Sunday enacted Bangladesh Patent Bill 2022, aims to make a century-old patents law more time-befitting and safeguard intellectual property rights. The Act defines a patent as an unrestricted granted right to protect an innovation by including compulsory licensing, parallel import and settlement of patent right exhaustion. Overall, the new Patent Act provides guidance on balancing between meeting local needs and exporting to countries without sufficient manufacturing abilities.

Drug produced by pharmaceuticals can be broadly classified in to two categories such as Patented (branded generic drug) and generic (non-branded generic drug).The pharma value chain of Bangladesh is basically divided in to two parts-Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) and Finished Formulation. Inventors of main ingredient API of making medicine usually patent them to retain intellectual property rights and therefore using that API must pay a royalty fee to the inventors. Excipients are the other ingredients mixed with API in the preparation of medicine.



Before independence, 60-70% of medicines were imported and after independence, it became a great challenge for the GOB to ensure the availability and accessibility of essential medicines. In order to meet the challenges Government formed the Directorate of Drug Administration (DDA) in 1974operated under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MOHFW).



MNCs mostly engaged in formulation of simple non-essential medicines by importing raw materials from abroad at high prices though they had all the technologies and know-how to produce essential medicines and basic raw materials in Bangladesh. The market was full of unnecessary medicines. Advantage of the lower labour cost of manufacturing medicines in Bangladesh leads to subcontract their manufacturing operation and market their medicines in different countries.



Under these circumstances, it was necessary to make drug policy. The Government formed an Expert Committee in March 1982 to develop a drug policy. The Committee formulated policies for formulation and API. However, the Government only allowed the issuance of Drugs Control Ordinance (DCO) for the formulation and two more rules were enacted in June, 12. One was to ban the manufacture, import and sale of unnecessary harmful medicines and the other was to ban the production of MNCs not having their own manufacturing plants in the country. This rule means to restrict subcontract their manufacturing operation.



Consequently, local companies were also deprived of opportunities to expand their activities. Considering this, the restriction of operating contract manufacturing was withdrawn in NDP 2005 and NDP 2016 encourages collaboration between foreign and local firms for mutual benefit. As per recommendation of NDP 1982, patent on manufactured medicine should not be allowed, but process patent could be allowed. In 2008, a notification in Official Gazette of DPDT prohibited pharmaceutical patent utilizing the Doha Waiver for pharmaceutical patents for LDC.



The Directorate General of Drug Administration (DGDA) replaced the DDA on 17 January 2010. The DGDA comprises several units such as the Drug Control Committee and the pricing Committee.

The DCO of 1982 created a market for the local firms for simple generic formulations which were earlier imported or manufactured by the foreign firms. The local firms in Bangladesh focused on formulation and the API sector remained neglected with easy availability of API's from India, China and other countries.



The DCO of 1982 lets the authorities fix prices and restrict the imports of any medicine if it or a substitute is produced in the country. Under the waiver Bangladesh as LDC can export generic versions of patented drugs to any country where those drugs are not covered by patents or where compulsory licensing are issued to treat disease like cancer or HIV/AIDS. Waiver of patent has allowed Bangladeshi firm to build their technological base by imitating or reverse engineering foreign technologies.



Since the introduction of DCO 1982 helped Bangladesh become self-sufficient in pharmaceuticals locally along with reduce prices substantially, it is necessary to decide best mode of operations either to urge continuation of waiver or to introduce pharmaceutical patenting.



In the context of Bangladesh, advantages of not having pharmaceutical patent are obtaining cheaper non-branded generic drug, continuing to imitation of patented product, restriction on the manufacture and import of certain medicine in Bangladesh by MNC. Further, disadvantages of not having patent are more interest of leading local pharmaceuticals in export creating an artificial crisis in local market resulting in shortage of supply, no technological transfer, no FDI, prioritise short term cash profit resulting not invest on research and development and thereby no incentive for innovative researches.



Bangladesh has promulgated the TRIPs compliant Patent Act 2022 and is likely to lose the patent exemption facility seven years before the expiration date. Act will might be implemented after the graduation of Bangladesh towards developing country. Bangladesh is not self-dependent on producing API as yet and depends on the import. Withdrawing TRIPs waiver tend to increase the price of API and newly invented medicine produced under compulsory licensing for paying a royalty fee to the inventor of API and the inventor of new medicine.



It is observed that presently, the price of medicine has been increased. This may be the increasing cost for making medicine due to increased dollar price and advertisement cost. Withdrawal of patent waive can deteriorate the situation further. One of the responsibilities of DGDA is to fix the price of medicine. Therefore, before fixing price DGDA can find out the way to reduce cost for producing medicine.

Under the above circumstances, it is apprehended that price of essential medicines would be increased resulting unable to take life-saving medicine by people. Therefore, Bangladesh can urge to international community to keep the TRIPs flexibility for at least 12 years from 2026.



Abdul Quaiyum, Former Member, Bangladesh Trade and Tariff Commission, Ministry of Commerce





