Diplomacy that can move Dhaka-Naypyidaw relations ahead







Following Bangladesh's attainment of independence, Myanmar recognized Bangladesh on January 13, 1972. In 1973, Bangladesh and Burma formalized their trading relationship with the signing of a General Trade Agreement. Following this agreement, in April, 1974, Myanmar's then-president, Ne Win, paid a visit to Bangladesh. While Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, made her first trip to Myanmar in 2011. She again visited to Myanmar to participate the third BIMSTEC Summit was held in March, 2014. Bangladesh and Myanmar have signed over Thirty (thirty) agreements, memorandums of understanding, and protocols since establishing diplomatic ties.



Bangladesh and Myanmar's diplomatic ties have existed for more than half a century, bilateral relations between the two countries have not improved noticeably. There is no transportation connectivity, no investment, no shipping deal, and no air arrangement between these countries. But they have a significant amount of untapped potential for expansion of reciprocal détente, commerce, and investments.

Due to factors including: a lack of mutual trust; a paucity of skilled diplomats; an obsession with emerging security concerns; ongoing Rohingya crisis and a failure to build mutual trust, Bangladesh-Myanmar ties have failed to blossom.



There are currently small terrorist groups fighting inside Myanmar's territory. China and India backed rebel groups in Myanmar's eastern and northern regions to have maintained their rule. Despite tensions at their shared border, China and Myanmar continue to engage business such amount of $1.4 billion each year. Alongside, India seeks to strengthen their relation towards Myanmar through engaging infrastructure investments and development projects.



Despite Rohingya crisis, Bangladesh has not backed the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA), who seeks independent territory for the Muslim Rohingya population. The Arakan Army (AA) is another major insurgent group in Myanmar currently battles against the Tatmadaw in Rakhine. Furthermore, no evidence exists that Bangladesh supported ARSA, AA, or any other terrorist organizations in any way, or any other form. This position begs for an examination of the factors that led to India and China being Myanmar's friends while Myanmar's close neighbour, Bangladesh, turned into an enemy!



Bangladesh has historically maintained amicable ties and made every attempt to resolve these challenges through diplomacy, notwithstanding the Rohingya crisis, border disputes, backing Bangladeshi secessionist groups, security challenges, and Tatmadaw's direct engagement in drug trafficking. This illustrates that, Bangladesh meets a number of parameters to be a friend of Myanmar.



Myanmar can serve as a gateway for Bangladesh between South East Asia and China. Both Myanmar and Bangladesh have signed up to the multibillion-dollar "The Belts and Road Initiative" initiative led by China. Bangladesh has an opportunity for greater collaboration with Myanmar.

The Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) is made up of seven nations, two among which are Bangladesh and Myanmar. Therefore, BIMSTEC offers an excellent platform for the two countries to strengthen their economic ties. Bangladesh, a Southeast Asian nation that can serve as an important connector between ASEAN and the SAARC members. As an ASEAN member, Myanmar may be capable of strengthening connection with the SAARC countries and may gain access to the SAARC free-trade bloc through Bangladesh.



Myanmar is blessed with huge reserves of natural gas and power can be generated in their mountains in sufficient quantities. Bangladesh can ensure its future energy supply by purchasing gas and electricity from Myanmar. Oil and gas exploration in the Bay of Bengal might be a cooperative venture between the two countries.



Myanmar's infrastructure development may also be benefited from Bangladesh's assistance. Micro finance, education, and empowering women are indeed potential sectors where Bangladesh can support.



As Myanmar is accessible to foreign investment, it is possible to stimulate Bangladeshi investment there. A wide variety of industries, including tourism, timber wood, cane, marine fishing, prawn farming, livestock breeding, construction, motels, ceramic pottery, manufacturing, ruby, sapphire, jade, and pearl polishing, etc., are accessible to invest in Myanmar.



In Myanmar, there exists a large area of land which has never been farmed. Myanmar government follows an open-door policy on the leasing of land to agro-based enterprises. Their land is free from taxation for 2-8 years. This leasing model facilitates contract farming; provides an opportunity for Bangladesh to explore their rice cultivation.



Furthermore, Mandalay-Magao is a potential cotton export market for Bangladesh. Cotton cultivated in this part of Myanmar is ideal for Bangladesh's booming textile industry.

Fertilizers produced in Bangladesh has high demand in Myanmar. Fertilizer manufacturers in the Chittagong region, close to the Myanmar border, may enable fertilizers to Myanmar. Akyab and Maungdaw, in Myanmar, are in a region with an abundance of bamboo, timber, and limestone. Chittagong region's cement and paper industries may flourish owing to the availability of these materials.



An abundance of rice and other agricultural goods are produced in Myanmar. They sent onions to Bangladesh in 2019; while the country was experiencing a shortage of onion. Additionally, with other types of agricultural goods, Myanmar is a major rice supplier to Bangladesh. Bangladesh has committed to importing 300,000 metric tons of rice from Myanmar between 2022 - 2027.



Despite the poor state of relationship between Bangladesh and Myanmar, the value of bilateral commerce between two countries in 2020 reached $112.54 million. Whereas Bangladesh exported$48.5 million, Myanmar shipped over $64.88 million. Bilateral commerce between two countries is projected to surge to a record-breaking 225% in 2022. The current trajectory indicates that, bilateral commerce will hit 250,000 tons in 2023. The pharmaceuticals have a tremendous demand along 34 products that Bangladesh exported to Myanmar. From $11.77 million in 2015, Bangladesh's pharmaceutical exports projected surge to $27 million by 2021.



Business costs may be reduced and local entrepreneurs may encourage if Bangladesh and Myanmar expand cross-border trade and connectivity. Furthermore, if sufficient infrastructure is developed and businessmen can keep trading among themselves across borders, cross-border commerce will flourish. If they want to boost their commerce and trade, they must need to have a coastal shipping agreement.



Myanmar and Bangladesh are well positioned to work together to combat non-traditional security challenges in the Bay of Bengal, such as piracy, drug trafficking, human trafficking, environmental degradation, and terrorism.

Furthermore, the vulnerability of both countries from climate change and environmental degradation is particularly worrying, notably in the light of countries' fundamental challenges; poverty and illiteracy. Joint disaster management systems, actions, and programs between them may mitigate environmental catastrophes inside these areas.



For strengthening bilateral relationship, Bangladesh and Myanmar might need to take confidence-building measurements including increasing tourism and exchanges between their students and hosting more dialogues and sporting events amongst their citizens. They must need to have more common understanding in political, economic and military affairs. Furthermore, strong diplomatic measures, including people-to-people interaction and Track Il Diplomacy, might be the necessary ingredient for successful bilateral relationship between Myanmar and Bangladesh.



Sauid Ahmed Khan, Freelance Contributor and Graduate of Department of Peace and Conflict Studies, University of Dhaka



