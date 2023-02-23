Two youths electrocuted in Satkhira, Feni

Two young men have been electrocuted in separate incidents in two districts- Satkhira and Feni, recently.



SATKHIRA: A young man was electrocuted in Sadar Upazila of the district on Tuesday afternoon.



The deceased was identified as Rizwan, 26, son of Abdul Kuddus Dali, a resident of Paschim Budhata Village under Ashashuni Upazila in the district.



According to local sources, Rizwan came in contact with a live electric wire in the afternoon when he was talking on mobile phone and working with electric cables in Satkhira Municipality, which left him critically injured.



Locals rescued him and rushed to Satkhira Sadar Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared the youth dead.



Sub-Inspector of Satkhira Sadar Police Station (PS) Tarek Foysal Ibne Aziz confirmed the incident.



FENI: A young man was electrocuted in Daganbhuiyan Upazila of the district on Friday night.



The deceased was identified as Md Nur Alam Sujan, 23, son of Md Nur Nabi, a resident of Bhabanipur Village under Rajapur Union in the upazila.



According to the deceased's family members, Nur Alam came in contact with a live electricity at night when he was connecting an electric wire with a pump to turn it on, which left him dead on the spot.