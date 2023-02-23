Two ‘commit suicide’ in Kushtia, Pabna

Two people including a teenage girl have allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in two districts- Kushtia and Pabna, recently.



DAULATPUR, KUSHTIA: A diploma engineer has reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Daulatpur Upazila of the district on Monday.



The deceased was identified as Sumon, 35, a resident of Farakpur Village under Mathurapur Union in the upazila.



Local and the deceased's family sources said Sumon hanged himself from the ceiling of his room in the house out of huff with his parents.



Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members after an autopsy.



He was buried at Bhanga Para Graveyard in the area after Magrib prayers.



SANTHIA, PABNA: A teenage girl has reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Santhia Upazila of the district on Wednesday.



Deceased Ruksana Khatun, 18, was the daughter of Rashidul Islam of Sundarkandi Village in the upazila.



Police and local sources said one Nader Ali, 25, of the area, developed a love affair with Ruksana provoking her of marriage. As he did not agree to marry her, Ruksana lodged a case against him. Police arrested Nader Ali, but he came out of jail on bail.



Following this, Ruksana hanged herself with a scarf from the ceiling of her room in the morning.



