Tk 50 lakh embezzled from BGDCL in Cumilla

CUMILLA, Feb 22: The Bakhrabad Gas Distribution Company Limited (BGDCL) in the district has filed a fraudulence case of embezzling Tk 50 lakh accusing six persons including three employees of the organization.



Three employees of the company assisted three fraudsters in receiving gas bills against fake documents including seal and signature.



The case was filed by Deputy Manager of Safety and Security Department in BGDCL Abdur Rauf with Cumilla Kotwali Model Police Station (PS) on Tuesday.



According to the case statement, the accused embezzled money from customers by impersonating themselves as company officials. They collected gas bills of various numbers by giving customers the opportunity to use additional stoves.



One stove is authorised in the name of one customer. But in some cases five stoves or 18 ones are authorised against one, using fake seals and signatures.



A primary investigation revealed names of the accused. Three employees are Md Shahparan, Md Manjurul Haque Fazle Rabbi and Nazmul Hasan, while fraudsters Amir Hossain from Kalishuri Village of Bauphal Upazila in Patuakhali, Md Kabir of Dhulipara area of Cumilla City and Md Jasim of Unaisaar area.



The case also accused some unnamed people.



If there is a fair investigation, more names of big fishes are likely to appear.



In mutual connivance, the accused persons have embezzled Tk 50 lakh as gas bills from January 2022 to January 25 this year.



Engineer Sagir Ahmed, deputy general manager of the Vigilance Department of BGDCL, said, if anyone else is found involved in the incident, the same action will be taken against them.



On Wednesday, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Cumilla Kotwali Model PS Ahmed Sanjur Morshed said, the main accused of the case Md Shahparan has been arrested. Investigation of the case and effort to arrest the other accused are going on, the OC added.



