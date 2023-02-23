Video
Home Countryside

LPG not sold at govt rate in Kawkhali

Published : Thursday, 23 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 59
Our Correspondent

KAWKHALI, PIROJPUR, Feb 22: Consumers are not getting liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) at the government-fixed rate in Kawkhali Upazila.

Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC) has recently adjusted the LPG price of per 12-kilogram LPG cylinder at Tk 1,498. But this LPG cylinder is selling with an extra charge of Tk 150-200 at the retail level in the upazila. With supply shortage excuse, retail traders are compelling consumers to purchase LPG at the higher price.

On February 2, the BERC raised the price of the 12-litre LPG cylinder by Tk 266 to Tk 1,498.

A visit found per cylinder of LPG selling at Tk 1,600 to 1,700 at each and every shops at Kawkhali.

Hotel owner at Kawkhali Bazar Imam Hossain said, "We see low price of gas on TV and in newspaper; but gas is selling at a higher price in markets. It is causing us disarray. We want the gas to be sold at the government rate."

Gas cylinder seller at Kawkhali Bazar Polash Sikdar said, "Dealers are supplying cylinders to us at a higher price. We are nobody to raise gas price. We are selling per cylinder at 1,600. We are not getting gas according to our demand."

Debashish Ray, assistant director of National Rights Protection Department-Pirojpur, said, they will monitor the matter.

"If any one sells gas beyond the government-fixed rate, buyers will have to complain to us in writing. Then we can take step," he added.


