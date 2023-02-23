Two shops fined for selling expired products



BAGHA, RAJSHAHI, Feb 22: Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection (DNCRP), in a drive, fined two shop owners Tk 13,000 in Bagha Upazila of the on Monday for selling products that were expired.



Masum Ali, assistant director (AD) of the DNCRP in Rajshahi, led the drive conducted at Binodpur Bazar in Monigram Union on Monday.



They fined the owners of 'Kadda Bhander' shop Tk 10,000 and owner of 'Uzzal Verity Store' Tk 3,000 under the Consumer Rights Protection Act for keeping and selling date-expired products.



