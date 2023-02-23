Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 23 February, 2023, 8:11 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Two shops fined for selling expired products

Published : Thursday, 23 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 59
Our Correspondent


BAGHA, RAJSHAHI, Feb 22: Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection (DNCRP), in a drive, fined two shop owners Tk 13,000 in Bagha Upazila of the on Monday for selling products that were expired.

Masum Ali, assistant director (AD) of the DNCRP in Rajshahi, led the drive conducted at Binodpur Bazar in Monigram Union on Monday.

They fined the owners of 'Kadda Bhander' shop Tk 10,000 and owner of 'Uzzal Verity Store' Tk 3,000 under the Consumer Rights Protection Act for keeping and selling date-expired products.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Two youths electrocuted in Satkhira, Feni
2,000 patients get free treatment, medicines at KAMPS’s free medical camp
Two ‘commit suicide’ in Kushtia, Pabna
Tk 50 lakh embezzled from BGDCL in Cumilla
LPG not sold at govt rate in Kawkhali
Two shops fined for selling expired products
Eight people found dead in eight districts
Youth crushed under train in B’baria


Latest News
Price fall in large-cap drives stocks further down
No external pressure over letting Khaleda do politics: Law Minister
Two major parties' stubbornness dangerous for country: CEC
BNP talks about democracy but shows autocracy in works: Quader
SC bar association polls on March 15, 16
Robbery on passenger bus: Five arrested in Dhaka
Two get death, 4 life terms in Kushtia murder case
BNP calls for spreading anti-govt movement to grassroots level
Death of schoolboy in Laxmipur clash: AL leader among nine sued
Convict in smuggling case held after 23yrs
Most Read News
3 killed as bus crashes auto-rickshaw in Chandpur
Chattogram-8 by-elections on April 27
Ex-AL MP Arzu sent to jail in rape case
Top Jama'atul Ansar leader arrested from Dhaka: CTTC
Voting in Dhaka Bar Association polls underway
Freedom fighter tied to tree, tortured in Ctg; One held
Man charred to death in Chattogram market fire
Teenager killed in Laxmipur AL factional clash
Bangladesh rescue team returns from Turkey
7.2-magnitude quake strikes Tajikistan, near border with China
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft