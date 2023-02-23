Eight people found dead in eight districts

Eight people have been found dead in separate incidents in eight districts- Cox's Bazar, Sirajganj, Sylhet, Madaripur, Barishal, Tangail, Moulvibazar and Rajshahi, in four days.



UKHIYA, COX'S BAZAR: Police recovered the body of a Rohingya man from a camp in Ukhiya Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.



The deceased was identified as Mohammad Elias, 28, son of Mamun Rashid, a resident of the Rohingya Camp.



Local sources said Elias had a feud with his family members over internal matter. The death is mysterious to them.



APBn-14 Captain Additional Deputy Inspector General Sayed Harun-ur-Rashid said locals spotted the body of Elias at the camp in the morning and informed police.



Being informed, police recovered the body. Injury marks were seen on neck of the body, he said.

Later on, the body was sent to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.



However, the reason behind his death would be known after getting the autopsy report, the official added.



SIRAJGANJ: The hanging body of a man has been recovered from a bamboo bush in Shahjahanpur Village under Ullapara Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.



The deceased was identified as Arafat Hossain, 22, son of Mortruz Hossain, a resident of Shahjahanpur Village in the upazila.



The deceased's father Mortruz Hossain said one drug addict Buddu called Arafat and took him to a music programme at around 10pm on Monday. He did not return the house on that night.



Mortruz Hossain alleged that his son might have killed at that time.



Later on, locals spotted the body of Arafat lying in a bamboo bush beside a primary school of the area on Tuesday morning and informed the deceased's family members and police.



Being informed, police rushed to the scene and have recovered the body.



The body was, later, sent to Sirajganj 250-bed Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.



However, the law enforcers arrested Buddu and started interrogating him in this regard

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Ullapara Model Police Station (PS) Md Nazrul Islam confirmed the incident, adding that details of the death would be known after getting the autopsy report.



SYLHET: Police recovered the body of a man stuffed in a sack from the Surma River in Dakshin Surma Upazila of the district on Monday morning.



The identity of the deceased, aged about 40, could not be known yet.



Dakshin Surma PS OC Md Kamrul Hasan Talukder said locals spotted the body on the bank of the river in Baraiandi area in the morning and informed the matter to police.



Being informed, police rushed there and have recovered the body.



Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) visited the scene and necessary steps would be taken in this regard, the OC added.



MADARIPUR: Police recovered the body of a man from a pond in Sadar Upazila of the district on Monday morning.



The deceased was identified as Sourav Mia, 28, son of Shahadat Mia, a resident of Shakuni area under Madaripur Municipality. He was a tea shop-owner.



Madaripur Sadar PS OC Monowar Hossain Chowdhury said locals spotted the floating body of Saurav into the pond behind Nurjehan Selim Niramoy Hospital in the municipal area in the morning and informed the matter to police.



Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Madaripur Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.



However, the law enforcers are investigating the matter and necessary steps would be taken in this regard, the OC added.



BARISHAL: Police recovered the body of a physically-challenged young man from a canal in Wazirpur Upazila of the district on Sunday morning after two days of his missing.



The deceased was identified as Rakib Hawlader, 27, son of Mohammad Ikhtiar Hawlader, a resident of Pashchim Satla Village in the upazila.



Quoting the deceased's family members, Wazirpur Model PS OC Kamrul Hasan said Rakib Hawlader was a physically-challenged person. However, he went out of the house on Friday morning, but did not return. The family members searched him everywhere, but could be able to find the youth.



Later on, the neighbours saw the body of Rakib floating on water in a canal next to his house on Sunday morning and informed police.



Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.



The actual reason behind his death would be known after getting the autopsy report, the OC added.



KALIHATI, TANGAIL: Police recovered the hanging body of a madrasa student from his institution in Kalihati Upazila of the district on Saturday evening.



The deceased was identified as Rakibul Islam, 11, son of Badiuzzaman, a resident of Tenguria Village under Kokdahara Union in the upazila.



According to the deceased's family members, the madrasa authorities saw the hanging body of the boy inside a room at the institution in the evening and informed them about it.



Being informed, police rushed there and recovered the hanging body.



The body was, later, sent to Tangail General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.



Sub-Inspector (SI) of Kalihati PS Alamin confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter and necessary steps will be taken in this regard.



KULAURA, MOULVIBAZAR: Police recovered the body of a young man from the Manu River in Kulaura Upazila of the district on Saturday evening.



The identity of the deceased could not be known immediately.



According to police sources, locals saw the body of the youth floating in the river in Rajapur area under Prithimpasha Union of the upazila in the evening and informed the matter to police.



Being informed, police rushed here and recovered the body from the scene.



Later on, the body was sent to Moulvibazar Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.



Kulaura PS SI Naimul Hasan confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter and trying to identify the deceased.



RAJSHAHI: Police recovered the body of a student of Rajshahi University from a dormitory on the campus on Saturday afternoon.



The deceased was identified as SM Abdul Qadir Sharif, son of Mokhlesur Rahman, hailed from Kishoreganj District. He was an honours second year student at Department of Applied Mathematics in the university.



Quoting the deceased's friends, Motihar PS OC Hafizur Rahman said Abdul Qadir Sharif went to sleep in his room after taking dinner on Friday night.



He did not respond when his classmates called him since Saturday morning. They, later, informed the matter to the university authorities and police in the afternoon.



Being informed, police went there, broke open the door and found him in unconscious state. He was then rescued and taken to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared Sharif dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body.



However, necessary steps will be taken in this regard, the OC added.

