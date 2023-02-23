Youth crushed under train in B’baria

A young man was crushed under a train in Akhaura Upazila of Brahmanbaria on Sunday morning.



Deceased Hafizul Islam, 27, was the son of Abdul Khalek Mia, a resident of Bangaj Village in the upazila.



According to local sources, Hafizul was mentally-imbalanced. He might have crushed under the train when he was crossing the railway track. They saw the body in the morning and informed police. Being informed, police rushed there and recovered the body.



The body was, later, sent to Brahmanbaria Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.



Officer-in-Charge of Akhaura Police Station Alim Hossain Shikder confirmed the incident, adding that legal action will be taken in this regard.

