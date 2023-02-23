India averse to discussing new Russia sanctions at G20

BENGALURU, Feb 22: India does not want the Group of 20 nations to discuss additional sanctions on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, government sources said on Wednesday, as finance officials from the bloc started a meeting near the southern city of Bengaluru.



The Indian sources, who are directly involved in this week's G20 meeting of finance ministers and central bank chiefs, said the war's macroeconomic impact would be discussed but India does not want to deliberate on additional actions against Russia during its one-year presidency.



"India is not keen to discuss or back any additional sanctions on Russia during the G20," said one of the officials. "The existing sanctions on Russia have had a negative impact on the world."



Spokespeople for the Indian government and the finance and foreign ministries did not immediately respond to requests for comment.



Earlier, Anurag Thakur, India's information minister, told a news conference after welcoming delegates: "Today's era is not for war. Democracy, dialogue and diplomacy is the way forward".



The meeting in the Nandi Hills summer retreat is the first major event of India's G20 presidency. It is likely to be overshadowed by the first anniversary of Russia's invasion of its neighbour, which falls on Friday.



India has kept a neutral stance on the war, declining to blame Russia for the invasion, seeking a diplomatic solution and increasing its purchases of Russian oil over the past year.



U.S. Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo said this week that Washington and its allies will impose new sanctions and export controls on Russia in coming days and also crack down on companies and individuals who are helping Moscow evade sanctions.



Japan's finance minister said on Tuesday that financial leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) nations will meet on the sidelines of the G20 meeting to discuss measures against Russia.



Russia has been India's biggest supplier of military equipment for decades and it is the fourth-biggest market for India's pharmaceutical products.



"Many nations are keen on their turn to speak on the Russia-Ukraine war," said a central bank deputy governor from one of the attending countries, speaking on condition of anonymity. REUTERS



