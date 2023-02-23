Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 23 February, 2023, 8:11 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

India averse to discussing new Russia sanctions at G20

Published : Thursday, 23 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57

BENGALURU, Feb 22: India does not want the Group of 20 nations to discuss additional sanctions on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, government sources said on Wednesday, as finance officials from the bloc started a meeting near the southern city of Bengaluru.

The Indian sources, who are directly involved in this week's G20 meeting of finance ministers and central bank chiefs, said the war's macroeconomic impact would be discussed but India does not want to deliberate on additional actions against Russia during its one-year presidency.

"India is not keen to discuss or back any additional sanctions on Russia during the G20," said one of the officials. "The existing sanctions on Russia have had a negative impact on the world."

Spokespeople for the Indian government and the finance and foreign ministries did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Earlier, Anurag Thakur, India's information minister, told a news conference after welcoming delegates: "Today's era is not for war. Democracy, dialogue and diplomacy is the way forward".

The meeting in the Nandi Hills summer retreat is the first major event of India's G20 presidency. It is likely to be overshadowed by the first anniversary of Russia's invasion of its neighbour, which falls on Friday.

India has kept a neutral stance on the war, declining to blame Russia for the invasion, seeking a diplomatic solution and increasing its purchases of Russian oil over the past year.

U.S. Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo said this week that Washington and its allies will impose new sanctions and export controls on Russia in coming days and also crack down on companies and individuals who are helping Moscow evade sanctions.

Japan's finance minister said on Tuesday that financial leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) nations will meet on the sidelines of the G20 meeting to discuss measures against Russia.

Russia has been India's biggest supplier of military equipment for decades and it is the fourth-biggest market for India's pharmaceutical products.

"Many nations are keen on their turn to speak on the Russia-Ukraine war," said a central bank deputy governor from one of the attending countries, speaking on condition of anonymity.    REUTERS



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
A failed FM: Congress slams S Jaishankar's China remark
India averse to discussing new Russia sanctions at G20
Xi to visit Moscow for summit with Putin
US plans tough restrictions on asylum seekers
Russia-China ties key to 'stabilise international situation': Putin
Rescuers climb Philippine volcano to reach plane crash site
Politics by another means: Jaishankar on BBC Docuseries on Modi
Turkey hit by two more powerful earthquakes two weeks after disaster


Latest News
Price fall in large-cap drives stocks further down
No external pressure over letting Khaleda do politics: Law Minister
Two major parties' stubbornness dangerous for country: CEC
BNP talks about democracy but shows autocracy in works: Quader
SC bar association polls on March 15, 16
Robbery on passenger bus: Five arrested in Dhaka
Two get death, 4 life terms in Kushtia murder case
BNP calls for spreading anti-govt movement to grassroots level
Death of schoolboy in Laxmipur clash: AL leader among nine sued
Convict in smuggling case held after 23yrs
Most Read News
3 killed as bus crashes auto-rickshaw in Chandpur
Chattogram-8 by-elections on April 27
Ex-AL MP Arzu sent to jail in rape case
Top Jama'atul Ansar leader arrested from Dhaka: CTTC
Voting in Dhaka Bar Association polls underway
Freedom fighter tied to tree, tortured in Ctg; One held
Man charred to death in Chattogram market fire
Teenager killed in Laxmipur AL factional clash
Bangladesh rescue team returns from Turkey
7.2-magnitude quake strikes Tajikistan, near border with China
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft