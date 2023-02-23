Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 23 February, 2023, 8:11 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Xi to visit Moscow for summit with Putin

Published : Thursday, 23 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 93

Feb 22: Chinese leader Xi Jinping is preparing to visit Moscow for a summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the coming months, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Citing people familiar with the plan, the newspaper said on Tuesday that the Xi-Putin summit was part of a Chinese effort to play a more active role in bringing the year-old war to an end and part of a push for multi-party peace talks. China will also use the summit to reiterate calls that nuclear weapons should not be used, the report added.

Preparations for the trip are at an early stage and the timing has not been finalised, the Journal said, adding that Xi's visit might take place in April or in early May when Russia celebrates its World War Two victory over Nazi Germany.

China's top diplomat Wang Yi is currently in Moscow and expected to meet Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Wednesday.

In a tour of Europe, Wang has stepped up calls for a negotiated settlement to end the war in Ukraine, which began on February 24 last year when Russian troops invaded the country.

Xi and Putin last met in person in China ahead of the Beijing Winter Olympics last year, days before Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24. The two men announced a "no limits" partnership where no areas of cooperation were "forbidden". They had a video call last December.

Beijing has not condemned Russia's actions or joined Western-led sanctions against Moscow but it has urged "restraint" and stressed disputes should be settled by "peaceful means".

Meanwhile, its relations with the United States have deteriorated over issues such as human rights in Hong Kong and China's far western region of Xinjiang, as well as the US discovery this month of what it has claimed was a Chinese "spy balloon" flying over its territory.

In Moscow on Tuesday, Wang again stressed the two countries' close ties in a meeting with Nikolai Patrushev, the secretary of Russia's powerful Security Council and a close confidant of Putin.

"Chinese-Russian relations are mature in character: they are rock solid and will withstand any test in a changing international situation," Wang told Patrushev through a Russian interpreter in remarks aired on Russian state television.

Patrushev, meanwhile, told Wang that Beijing was a top priority in Russian foreign policy and that the two countries must stick together."In the context of a campaign that is being waged by the collective West to contain both Russia and China, the further deepening of Russian-Chinese cooperation and interaction in the international arena is of particular importance," Patrushev was quoted as saying by state media outlet RIA.

Wang is expected to discuss Xi's trip while he is in Moscow, the Wall Street Journal said.    REUTERS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
A failed FM: Congress slams S Jaishankar's China remark
India averse to discussing new Russia sanctions at G20
Xi to visit Moscow for summit with Putin
US plans tough restrictions on asylum seekers
Russia-China ties key to 'stabilise international situation': Putin
Rescuers climb Philippine volcano to reach plane crash site
Politics by another means: Jaishankar on BBC Docuseries on Modi
Turkey hit by two more powerful earthquakes two weeks after disaster


Latest News
Price fall in large-cap drives stocks further down
No external pressure over letting Khaleda do politics: Law Minister
Two major parties' stubbornness dangerous for country: CEC
BNP talks about democracy but shows autocracy in works: Quader
SC bar association polls on March 15, 16
Robbery on passenger bus: Five arrested in Dhaka
Two get death, 4 life terms in Kushtia murder case
BNP calls for spreading anti-govt movement to grassroots level
Death of schoolboy in Laxmipur clash: AL leader among nine sued
Convict in smuggling case held after 23yrs
Most Read News
3 killed as bus crashes auto-rickshaw in Chandpur
Chattogram-8 by-elections on April 27
Ex-AL MP Arzu sent to jail in rape case
Top Jama'atul Ansar leader arrested from Dhaka: CTTC
Voting in Dhaka Bar Association polls underway
Freedom fighter tied to tree, tortured in Ctg; One held
Man charred to death in Chattogram market fire
Teenager killed in Laxmipur AL factional clash
Bangladesh rescue team returns from Turkey
7.2-magnitude quake strikes Tajikistan, near border with China
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft