Thursday, 23 February, 2023, 8:11 PM
Home Foreign News

US plans tough restrictions on asylum seekers

Published : Thursday, 23 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 91

WASHINGTON, Feb 22: President Joe Biden's administration proposed tough new restrictions on asylum seekers Tuesday, saying it wanted to head off a rush of migrants to the southern border when Covid-related controls are lifted.

The new rules say migrants who arrive at the border and simply cross into the United States will no longer be eligible for asylum.

Instead they have to first go through the process of applying online through a Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) app, or apply first for asylum in one of the countries they pass through to get to the US border.

Those processes could potentially be extremely onerous for the 200,000 people who try to cross the border from Mexico to the United States each month.

Most are from Central and South America, and cite poverty and violence back home in requesting asylum.

Migrant rights advocates immediately blasted the new rules as inhumane and illegal, and said they resembled the tough asylum bans announced by former president Donald Trump in 2018-2019, which were eventually overruled by courts.

But the Biden administration said that, in the absence of action from Congress, this is the only way to deal with the border.    AFP


