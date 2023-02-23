Video
Home Sports

ICC Women\'s T20 World Cup 2023

Bangladesh end another winless mission

Published : Thursday, 23 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54
Sports Reporter

ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023
Bangladesh National Women's Cricket team conceded a massive 10-wicket defeat in their last match of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 against hosts South Africa on Tuesday.

Winning the toss at Newlands Cricket Ground, Cape Town, Bangladesh opted to bat first and posted a mediocre total of 113 runs for six wickets from stipulated 20 overs though they lost their opener Murshida Khatun early. Murshida departed before opening the account.

Another opener Shamima Sultana (11 off 16), Sobhana Mostary (27 off 30) and skipper Nigar Sultana Joty (30 off 34) got starts but failed to convert those into big. Nahida Akter (15 off 11) and Shorna Akter (11 off 11) were among others to reach two digit figures.

Ayabonga Khaka and Marizanne Kapp shred two wickets each while Shabnim Ismail and Nonkululeko Mlaba got one wicket apiece for South Africa.

Needing 114 runs, home girls reached on 117 without any lose from 17.5 overs. Laura Wolvaardt and Tazmin Brits remained unbeaten scoring 66 off 56 and 50 off 51 deliveries respectively.

Wolvaardt was adjudged the Player of the Match for her brilliant knock.

Bangladesh lost their first match of the event to Sri Lanka by seven wickets, followed by they conceded an eight-wicket defeat against Australia and 71-run defeat against New Zealand before the last match against South Africa.


