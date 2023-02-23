Hathurusingha believes in guerilla war using own missiles Bangladesh's new head coach Chandika Hathurusingha formally started his action for the 2nd time. He met with press for the first time of his 2nd innings with Bangladesh on Wednesday and threw missile on debut.





During his earlier tenure, Bangladesh had been absolutely dominating at home against any opponent and beat super powers like Australia, England and South Africa preparing spinning track. The mastermind returned to the Tigers den yet before another home series against mighty England. What will be his plan? Will he take home advantage once again?





"If you don't have missiles, how do you fight?," Hathurusingha threw counter question during a press conference at Mirpur. "You have to opt for a guerilla war, isn't it? Let them come your home. If you don't have ammunition, then you can't do it".





"When we go to New Zealand, what sort of wickets do we get? What do Australia and England do when we go there? What is India doing at home?" he cited.







"Every country does the same thing. You need to take home advantage. We play to our strengths when at home," Hathurusingha added.



He earlier, coached Bangladesh between 2014 and 2017. A lot of misunderstanding created that tenure. The end of his that was even worse, as he quit job all on a sudden without previous discussion with the BCB. The Lanka master however, expressed that he always have soft corner for Bangladesh cricket and wanted to come here again. He termed himself 'experienced' and said, "Comparing to my previous stint as Bangladesh's coach, I am more experienced now. I know better about Bangladesh cricket".





"If you ask me if I will be changed as a coach this time compared to my previous stint, I would say that this time I am a bit older," the 58 years old coach added.





How he will be planning to start? "I like to observe the players in the upcoming series. For now, I am relying on the observation and opinions of the other members to judge the team. I am looking to create a good combination for the team," Hathurusingha further said.

Bangladesh think tank want to be stronger in Test and T20i formats under Hathurusingha. He is also ready to take the challenge. "Test cricket is very competitive and T20 is more popular now. So, we have to find our own game plan. As a nation, we know how to play ODI cricket. We need to do well in other formats as well," Hathurusingha sorted out.





How he'll do this? "All we can do is, probably, develop those players, so that eventually we have enough. As we discussed, there are some players coming through the system. It takes time for players to come through the system," he replied.