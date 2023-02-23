Bangladesh Youth Games final phase begins Sunday

The final phase of the Sheikh Kamal 2nd Bangladesh Youth Games, comprising the eight divisional teams, is beginning at the Bangladesh Army Stadium on Saturday. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate the seven-day meet and grace the opening ceremony as the chief guest.





The first phase of the Sheikh Kamal 2nd Bangladesh Youth Games was held at the district level, with the participation of upazila teams, while the divisional phase, with the participation of districts, was held afterwards. Now, the final phase beckons the athletes.





The Bangladesh Olympic Association (BOA), in its effort to honour the contribution to sports of Sheikh Kamal, the eldest son of the Father of the Nation Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, decided to name the youth games the Sheikh Kamal Bangladesh Youth Games.





The first edition of the games took place in 2018, with 50000 athletes, coaches, team officials, and technical officials in attendance. This time, the figure has surpassed 60,000. In the last edition, the number of disciplines was 21, but this time it has been increased to 24.





In this regard, a press conference was held at the Dutch Bangla Bank Auditorium of BOA in Dhaka on Wednesday. The BOA secretary general Syed Shahed Reza, vice-president Sheikh Bashir Ahmed, deputy secretary general Ashikur Rahman Miku, treasurer AK Sarker, and co-ordinator of the Games Brig General Ashrafuzzaman Siddiqui were all present.





More than 4000 athletes will compete for 193 gold, 193 silver, and 287 bronze medals in total of 193 events.The Bangladesh Association of Banks, Saif Powertec, and Walton are the sponsors of the meet that will finish on 4 March.