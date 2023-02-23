Video
Thursday, 23 February, 2023
Portugal, Haiti reach Women's World Cup for first time

Published : Thursday, 23 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 67

AUCKLAND, FEB 22: Portugal scored a 94th-minute winner on Wednesday to seal a place at football's Women's World Cup for the first time, while Haiti will also make their tournament debut.

The Portuguese will face reigning world champions the United States, 2019 finalists Netherlands and Vietnam in a tough Group E at the World Cup.
New Zealand and Australia are co-hosting the tournament in July-August.

Carole Costa was the hero, holding her nerve from the penalty spot in Portugal's playoff against Cameroon in Hamilton to give them a dramatic 2-1 win deep in stoppage time.

Diana Gomes had given Portugal the lead in the first half, only for Ajara Nchout Njoya to level for Cameroon in the 89th minute.

Earlier, Haiti also qualified for the Women's World Cup for the first time in their history with a 2-1 win over Chile.

Haiti join England, Denmark and China in Group D. Haiti, ranked 55th in the world, will face European champions England in their opening match in Brisbane on July 22.    AFP


