Thursday, 23 February, 2023, 8:09 PM
UK keen to invest in BD’s aviation, education, financial sectors

Published : Thursday, 23 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 78

British High Commissioner to Bangladesh Robert Chatterton Dickson on Wednesday said British investors are keen to invest in Bangladesh's aviation, education and financial sectors.

Dickson also said the UK would be providing more support to Bangladesh development. "Commonwealth Development Corporation has been reorganised and rebranded. They have increased the amount of capital they're providing to the country, particularly focused on ESD friendly and climate areas," he said.

He made the observations while addressing the "Investment Climate Reforms in Bangladesh: Findings from the End-Term Evaluation of Investment Climate Fund (BICF) Program" held at a city hotel.

Organised by Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA), the UK Government's Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) and the International Finance Corporation (IFC), the event shared data and disseminated findings from the BICF programme.

"We have a direct bilateral trade dialogue with Bangladesh government," Dickson said and added this is part of a wider offering which is also backed up by the UK export finance as they too have increased the amount of interest in assistance they're providing to Bangladesh.

"We are receiving more private sector interest in Bangladesh that will ultimately deliver economic growth," the British High Commissioner said.
He said the country has great potential to have a much bigger aviation sector than it does now. "Airbus, UK is keen to become a partner of Bangladesh to develop the aerospace sector here," he said.

The British High Commissioner also said Bangladesh has an environment where good firms can do good business.

"The Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) plays a vital role. The British business groups who have the experience of doing business here are some of the largest taxpayers and providers of revenue to the NBR from Bangladesh's corporate sector.

"It's very good for us to be able to discuss in theory and practice of increasing FDI with some of the largest operators here," he added.

The World Bank Group's largest single-country advisory facility for private sector development designed to improve the investment climate in Bangladesh is funded with UK aid from its government, Dickson said.     BSS


