$1.3b JICA loan for 3 key projects in Bangladesh at final stage

The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) has agreed to provide Bangladesh a loan of $1.3 billion for three key development projects, but at a slightly higher interest rate this time than the previous package, according to officials.







The three projects that will be funded with the Japanese loan are the highly anticipated Matarbari deep sea port in Cox's Bazar, the Joydebpur-Ishurdi dual gauge rail line, and the upgradation of Chattogram-Cox's Bazar highway.





The loan agreement is currently at the final stage of negotiation and is expected to be signed soon, according to (Economic Relations Division) ERD officials.





However, this time the loan will come with a slightly higher interest rate for construction compared to first batch of the 43rd ODA package, which was signed in June 2022.





The interest rate for construction in the second batch will be 1.2 percent while the consultancy fee and front-end fee remain unchanged at 0.01 percent and 0.2 percent respectively. The loan repayment period will be 30 years with a grace period of ten years. The first batch of the 43rd package was $1.4 billion and is included in the overall $2.7 billion 43rd ODA package.





This loan marks the continuation of Jica's commitment to supporting Bangladesh in its development journey, following its $2.66 billion loan in the 42nd ODA package in 2021 and a $3.15 billion loan in the 41st ODA package in 2020.





Referring to ongoing loan negotiations, ERD officials said there may be some changes in the terms and conditions of the 43rd loan package. Under the 43rd loan package, Jica will provide $800.75 million for the Matarbari port development project.





The Chattogram Port Authority under the Ministry of Shipping is implementing the project at a cost of Tk17,777 crore. The project will strengthen the cargo handling capacity of Bangladesh by constructing a multipurpose deep-sea port for containers and general cargo. It will help boost the flow of goods domestically and to neighbouring countries.





The port will have two separate 300-metre and 460-metre-long terminals where ships with 8,000 TEU (twenty-foot equivalent unit) containers - four times higher than the Chattogram Port - can dock.







With Jica funding, the Roads and Highways Department is going to construct four outer roads and one elevated bypass for Chattogram-Cox's Bazar highway, aiming at a smooth and congestion-free traffic flow on the route and better cargo access to Matarbari port.





They said the loan will be part of the 43rd Official Development Assistance (ODA) package and would play a crucial role in the country's development.The bypass roads will be constructed in Chattogram's Patia, Dohazari, Amirabad and Cox's Bazar's Chakaria areas, while elevated side road will be built in Chattogram's Keranihat. Jica is now conducting the feasibility of the project.