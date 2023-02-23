Video
Thursday, 23 February, 2023
Business

BGMEA stands beside Turkey tremor victims

Published : Thursday, 23 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 133
Business Correspondent

The Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) said the trade body has stood beside Turkey with humanitarian aid to express solidarity with those affected by the recent devastating earthquakes and reduce their sufferings.

BGMEA donated warm clothing, including blankets and sweaters, for the earthquake victims of Turkey who are going through immense misery in harsh winter conditions after losing their homes and belongings in the disaster.

 BGMEA President Faruque Hassan handed over the donation to Ambassador of Turkey to Bangladesh Ramis Sen at the embassy in Dhaka, said a press release.

Former Vice President of BGMEA Moshiul Azam Shajal, Director of BGMEA Mohiuddin Rubel and Commercial Counsellor atthe embassy Kenan Kalayci were present on the occasion.

BGMEA President Faruque Hassan said, "We are saddened and shocked at the loss of valuable lives in Turkey and Syria in a series of massive earthquakes. We would like to express our deepest condolences for the dead and sincere sympathy for those who lost their loved ones in the disaster as well as for the injured."

"We cannot bring back those whom we have lost in the earthquakes, but we can join hands and work together with what we have to alleviate the immense sufferings of the earthquake victims," he added.

 The BGMEA president assured the Turkish ambassador that BGMEA would stand beside the people of Turkey and provide more support in their hour of need.


