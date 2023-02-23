BB makes banking diploma mandatory also for NBFIs

Bangladesh Bank has now made mandatory of banking diploma degree for the officers of Non Banking Financial Institutions (NBFIs) for promotion to higher positions. Earlier last week the banking diploma was also made mandatory for the promotion of the officers of the banks.





In this regard the central bank's Department of Financial Institutions and Markets issued a letter to all the chief executive officers of the NBFIs on Wednesday.





The Bangladesh Bank (BB) letter said officers must acquire knowledge on financial sectors rules, disciplines and other knowledge by completing two courses diploma degrees-Junior Associate of The Institute of Bankers (JAIBB) and Diploma Associate of The Institute of Bankers (DAIBB) designed by The Institutes of Bankers, Bangladesh (IBB).





The BB letter said as it has been proved that the two courses are providing extensive knowledge to officers on money market, makes them skilled and capable, it has been mandatory to complete these two courses to keep as criteria for promotion.





It further said officers in the NBFIs who are not directly linked with financial market such as doctors, engineers, IT professionals and publications are excluded from mandatory instructions. The new instructions would be effective from 1 January, 2024.