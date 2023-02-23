Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 23 February, 2023, 8:08 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

REHAB housing fair start in Chattogram today

Published : Thursday, 23 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 129
Staff Correspondent

CHATTOGRAM, Feb 22: The four-day long Real Estate and Housing Association of Bangladesh (REHAB) Chattogram Fair-2023 is starting from Thursday at Hotel Radisson Blu in the city under the title of 'Sopnil Abasan Sabuj Desh, Lal Sobujer Bangladesh'. Which will continue till February 26.

Land Minister Saifuzzaman Chowdhury Javed will inaugurate the fair as chief guest while Mayor of Chittagong City Corporation Rezaul Karim Chowdhury, Chairman of Chittagong Development Authority (CDA) M Zahirul Alam Dubash, President of Chittagong Chamber of Commerce and Industries Mahbubul Alam will be present as special guests.

REHAB Vice President and Chairman of Chattogram Regional Committee Abdul Qayyum Chowdhury addressed a press conference organized at REHAB  Chattogram office on Wednesday.

Abdul Qayyum said, 'REHAB has successfully completed 14 fairs in  Chattogram in the past. We will be able to present a successful fair in continuation of the previous events. This fair will play an important role in building a bridge between our members and buyers. The REHAB Fair will help the buyers to find a flat or plot of their choice within the means and affordability.'

A total of 48 organizations including wecon properties and RAK Ceramics Participates as gold sponsors, 17 organizations as co-sponsors, 6 banks and financial institutions, 5 building materials organizations will participate in the fair.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
UK keen to invest in BD’s aviation, education, financial sectors
$1.3b JICA loan for 3 key projects in Bangladesh at final stage
BGMEA stands beside Turkey tremor victims
BB makes banking diploma mandatory also for NBFIs
REHAB housing fair start in Chattogram today
BD to export mangoes to Japan soon: Razzaque
Govt to buy 1.60cr litres of soybean oil, 60,000 tonnes fertiliser
Banks’ profits to be pressured by high funding costs in BD: Moody’s


Latest News
Price fall in large-cap drives stocks further down
No external pressure over letting Khaleda do politics: Law Minister
Two major parties' stubbornness dangerous for country: CEC
BNP talks about democracy but shows autocracy in works: Quader
SC bar association polls on March 15, 16
Robbery on passenger bus: Five arrested in Dhaka
Two get death, 4 life terms in Kushtia murder case
BNP calls for spreading anti-govt movement to grassroots level
Death of schoolboy in Laxmipur clash: AL leader among nine sued
Convict in smuggling case held after 23yrs
Most Read News
3 killed as bus crashes auto-rickshaw in Chandpur
Chattogram-8 by-elections on April 27
Ex-AL MP Arzu sent to jail in rape case
Top Jama'atul Ansar leader arrested from Dhaka: CTTC
Voting in Dhaka Bar Association polls underway
Freedom fighter tied to tree, tortured in Ctg; One held
Man charred to death in Chattogram market fire
Teenager killed in Laxmipur AL factional clash
Bangladesh rescue team returns from Turkey
7.2-magnitude quake strikes Tajikistan, near border with China
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft