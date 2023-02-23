REHAB housing fair start in Chattogram today

CHATTOGRAM, Feb 22: The four-day long Real Estate and Housing Association of Bangladesh (REHAB) Chattogram Fair-2023 is starting from Thursday at Hotel Radisson Blu in the city under the title of 'Sopnil Abasan Sabuj Desh, Lal Sobujer Bangladesh'. Which will continue till February 26.





Land Minister Saifuzzaman Chowdhury Javed will inaugurate the fair as chief guest while Mayor of Chittagong City Corporation Rezaul Karim Chowdhury, Chairman of Chittagong Development Authority (CDA) M Zahirul Alam Dubash, President of Chittagong Chamber of Commerce and Industries Mahbubul Alam will be present as special guests.





REHAB Vice President and Chairman of Chattogram Regional Committee Abdul Qayyum Chowdhury addressed a press conference organized at REHAB Chattogram office on Wednesday.





Abdul Qayyum said, 'REHAB has successfully completed 14 fairs in Chattogram in the past. We will be able to present a successful fair in continuation of the previous events. This fair will play an important role in building a bridge between our members and buyers. The REHAB Fair will help the buyers to find a flat or plot of their choice within the means and affordability.'





A total of 48 organizations including wecon properties and RAK Ceramics Participates as gold sponsors, 17 organizations as co-sponsors, 6 banks and financial institutions, 5 building materials organizations will participate in the fair.