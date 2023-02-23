BD to export mangoes to Japan soon: Razzaque

Video
Published : Thursday, 23 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 111
Business Correspondent

Agriculture Minister Dr Abdur Razzaque Wednesday said Bangladesh will export mangoes to Japan soon and the process is at the final stage.

 "Japan is interested to import mangoes from Bangladesh. The work is in progress to fulfill Japan's prerequisites. The both countries are working jointly in this regard," he said.

The minister said this while exchanging views with journalists after a meeting with Japanese Ambassador to Bangladesh Iwama Kiminori at his ministry at the Secretariat in Dhaka on Wednesday.

Razzaque, also ruling Awami League (AL) presidium member, said along with exporting mangoes, opportunities will be created simultaneously for exporting other fruits and vegetables.

Japan will increase its cooperation further in imparting training to agriculturists, setting up factories in Bangladesh for producing agricultural machineries and in the agricultural sector, he said, adding that memorandum of understandings (MoUs) will be signed during Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's upcoming visit to Japan.

Japanese envoy Kiminori said, "We want to increase Japan-Bangladesh cooperation further in the agriculture sector. Therefore, we want to sign the MoUs to strengthen the relationship further by identifying priority areas of cooperation".


